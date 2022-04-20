Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana leading race for Chelsea defender, Bayern Munich want Gavi in Robert Lewandowski swap deal, and more - 20 April 2022

Barcelona stuttered to a 0-1 defeat against Cadiz at the Camp Nou on Monday. The result all but ended the Blaugrana’s hopes of mounting an unlikely late siege on the La Liga title.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are leading the race to sign a Chelsea defender. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich want Gavi to be included in a swap deal for Robert Lewandowski.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on 20th April 2022.

Barcelona leading race for Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger is wanted at the Camp Nou,

Barcelona are leading the race to sign Antonio Rudiger, according to The Hard Tackle via The Athletic.

The German defender has one foot out of Chelsea, with his current contract set to expire in a couple of months. The Blues have struggled to convince the 29-year-old to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge. The Blaugrana are among the parties waiting to lap him up.

Rudiger has been outstanding for Blues manager Thomas Tuchel since the German manager took charge of the London side in January 2021. The 29-year-old is one of Tuchel’s most important players, but he could walk out for free at the end of the season. The Blaugrana are planning to welcome him to the Camp Nou.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Antonio Rudiger wants to make a decision about his future by the end of the month. Antonio Rudiger wants to make a decision about his future by the end of the month. https://t.co/RlOETe1E6b

The La Liga giants are looking to replace Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet this summer. Manager Xavi is already preparing to welcome Andreas Christensen to the club ahead of the new season. The Spaniard also has his eyes on Rudiger as he attempts to forge a rock solid partnership at the back.

The German defender is also being courted by Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). However, Barcelona are the frontrunners in the race for his services.

Rudiger has played nearly 50 games this season, contributing five goals and four assists.

Bayern Munich want Gavi in Robert Lewandowski swap deal

Robert Lewandowski could leave Bayern Munich this summer

Bayern Munich want Gavi in any swap deal for Robert Lewandowski, according to Barca Universal via SPORT. The Polish striker is of interest to Barcelona, who are planning to add another striker to their roster this summer. The 33-year-old is in the final 18 months of his current deal with the Bavarians, who want him to extend his stay.

Bayern Munich could offload him if contract talks hit a standstill, but they are likely to demand a hefty price for their prized asset. The Blaugrana are plotting a swap deal for Lewandowski, as their finances make it difficult to fund a blockbuster move.

However, the Bavarians could only consider a swap if Gavi heads to the Allianz Arena. The Spaniard is not for sale, so the La Liga giants are unlikely to entertain the proposal to sell Lewandowski.

Xavi criticised by former Blaugrana coach

Former Barcelona Femeni coach Lluis Cortes has criticised Xavi for his tactics after back-to-back defeats. The Blaugrana bowed out of the UEFA Europa League last week against Eintracht Frankfurt before losing to Cadiz in La Liga.

Speaking to Gerard Romero, Cortes slammed Xavi for not selecting Nico Gonzalez.

“The history of the club requires you to play in a certain way. Either you are very good with the Barça DNA, or it is very easy to annul you. Why doesn’t Nico appear more? If you are going to cross, why doesn’t Luuk play?” said Cortes.

