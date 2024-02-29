Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana offer €20m for Joao Cancelo; club make Joao Felix decision, and more - February 29, 2024

Barcelona have endured a topsy-turvy season and are third in La Liga after 26 games. Xavi’s men next face Athletic Bilbao in the league on Sunday (March 3).

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are willing to offer up to €20 million to permanently keep the on-loan full-back Joao Cancelo. Elsewhere, the reigning Spanish champions have come to a decision regarding on-loan attacker Joao Felix’s future.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on February 29, 2024:

Barcelona offer €20 million for Joao Cancelo

Joao Cancelo’s future at the Etihad remains up in the air.

Barcelona are willing to offer Manchester City €15-20 million to make Joao Cancelo's stay permanent, according to SPORT.

The Portuguese full-back arrived at the Camp Nou from the Etihad on deadline day last summer and has been a hit. Cancelo has appeared 29 times across competitions, including 26 starts, registering three goals and four assists.

His efforts have reportedly convinced the Blaugrana, who want to keep him at the club beyond this summer. The 29-year-old is no longer part of Pep Guardiola’s plans at City, and the Premier League champions could be willing to let him go.

The player’s contract with the Cityzens runs until 2027, and the club could demand a sizeable fee for his services. However, the Blaugrna will only seek a deal on their terms.

Blaugrana make Joao Felix decision

Joao Felix has blown hot and cold at the Camp Nou this season.

Barcelona are unlikely to seek a permanent move for Joao Felix this summer, according to MARCA.

The Portuguese forward has had a mixed spell at the Camp Nou since arriving on loan from Atletico Madrid in the summer. Felix has appeared 30 times across competitions this season, registering eight goals and five assists.

The La Liga champions are not averse to keeping the 24-year-old but reckon Atletico Madrid’s asking price is too steep. Los Rojiblancos reportedly want €70-80 million to let Felix go, which makes it an impossible task for Barcelona given their financial woes.

Moreover, the club are well stocked in attack, with Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Vitor Roque making up an impressive arsenal.

The Blaugrana, instead, are planning to propose a second one-year loan deal for the Portuguese. Felix is not part of Diego Simeone’s plans at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium.

As such, unless another suitor offer a better deal, the 23-year-old could continue his stay on loan at the Camp Nou beyond the summer.

Deco sheds light on search for Xavi’s replacement

Barcelona sporting manager Deco has said that the club haven’t initiated the search for a new manager yet.

The Blaugrana are set to bid adieu to Xavi at the end of the season, with the Spaniard announcing his decision to leave. Multiple names have been named as possible replacements, including Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

However, Deco told Catalunya Radio that the La Liga giants remain focused on the season at the moment.

“We are not talking about the profile of the new coach because we are not looking for one yet. The season is not over. We have to try to win titles but also build a team.

"This team still has a cycle. There are a lot of young players. There are some people who have given up on the season,” said Deco.

He continued:

“We live more in the present. It’s not that we are not planning, but we need to know the economic conditions, what the players think. …. It’s not that easy.”

Deco also added that the new arrival won’t change Barcelona long-term plans regarding the squad.

“Regarding the renewals, the new coach doesn’t change the planning. There are players who are club projects. We want to go far in the Champions League, win the league, so there is still a season, and we have to take it easy,” said Deco.

He added:

“We have to take into account, the players, the contracts. …. The name of the coach depends on many things. There are not so many great coaches available. There will be moves, but we will make the right decision with what we have.”

Xavi will hope to go out on a high by winning the Champions League.