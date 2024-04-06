Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana opted out of Mbappe and Haaland moves; Joao Cancelo wants Camp Nou stay, and more - April 6, 2024

Barcelona are preparing to get the better of Paris Saint-Germain when the two sides clash in the UEFA Champions League quartefinal first leg on Wednesday, April 10. Xavi's team have won four of their last five games across competitions.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana decided against signing PSG striker Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland before they became household names. Elsewhere, on-loan Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo wants to stay at the Camp Nou beyond the summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on April 6, 2024:

Barcelona opted out of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland moves, says former director

Kylian Mbappe is expected to join Real Madrid this summer.

Former Barcelona director Javier Bordas has revealed that the club turned down the chance to sign Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland early in their careers.

The French superstar was at Monaco when the Blaugrana received a world record fee for Neymar's transfer to Paris Saint-German in 2017. Mbappe eventually joined the Parisians in the same summer, initially on loan, before the move was made permanent.

Speaking on El Chiringuito, Bordas said that the Blaugrana board opted to sign Ousmane Dembele instead of Mbappe.

"If I had been in charge, Mbappé would’ve been playing for Barça. When PSG paid €222 million ($240.55 million) for Neymar, we had the money to sign him.

"But the board preferred Dembele. I wanted Mbappe. I spoke to his father. He would’ve come to Barca. At one point on the last day of the transfer window, I thought we had him," said Bordas.

Mbappe looks set to join Real Madrid at the end of the season on a Bosman move. Barcelona are apparently trying to rope in Haaland, who has been a rage with Manchester City since arriving in 2022.

However, Bordas added that the Blaugrana passed on the opportunity to sign the Norwegian as well when he was with Red Bull Salzburg.

"Haaland wants to play in Spain. We would’ve had to pay Salzburg €20 million, plus another €20 million for Raiola. He had already made a name for himself. Discussions were had but Suárez was still there and the coaching staff decided not to sign him,” said Bordas.

Haaland could be the ideal successor for Robert Lewandowski at the Camp Nou.

Joao Cancelo wants Camp Nou stay

Joao Cancelo has hit the ground running at the Camp Nou this season.

Joao Cancelo has his heart set on staying at Barcelona next season, according to SPORT.

The Portuguese forward joined the Blaugrana on loan from Manchester City last summer and has been a hit. The 29-year-old has four goals and as many assists in 33 games across competitions this season. The La Liga champions remain eager to sign the player permanently this summer, but his €40 million price tag is posing a problem to their plans.

Cancelo is not short of suitors, with Arsenal and Chelsea ready to secure his services. The Premier League duo would have no qualms about paying the asking fee for the Portuguese. However, the player only wants to return to the Camp Nou and is willing to turn down any transfer elsewhere this year.

Atletico Madrid president advises Joao Felix to join Blaugrana

Joao Felix has been impressive at the Camp Nou this season.

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo reckons Joao Felix should join Barcelona permanently this summer.

The Portuguese forward is on loan at the Camp Nou and has enjoyed a decent season. Felix has appeared 35 times across competitions, registering nine goals and six assists. His efforts have sparked talk of a permanent stay, but the finances of a move are not in the Blaugrana's favour.

Speaking recently, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, Cerezo said that the 24-year-old fits in quite well at the Camp Nou.

"He is playing for Barcelona, and the normal thing is that he wants to stay there. Barcelona want him and love him, so everyone is happy. Besides, they will be lucky because Barcelona get a great player.

"Joao is a magnificent player. He has fit in very well at Barcelona. He is doing very well, and what we wish him is all the luck in the world,” said Cerezo.

Felix's contract with Los Rojiblancos runs until 2029.