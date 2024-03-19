Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana plan Hector Fort stay; Tottenham eyeing teenager, and more - March 19, 2024

Barcelona are second in La Liga after 29 games, eight points behind leaders Real Madrid. Xavi's team next face Las Palmas on March 30 in the league.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are planning to hand right-back Hector Fort a new contract. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur are hot on the heels of a teenaged Barca defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on March 19, 2024:

Barcelona plan Hector Fort stay

Hector Fort has been impressive this season.

Barcelona are planning to tie Hector Fort down to a new deal once he turns 18 in August, according to SPORT.

The Spanish right-back broke into the senior side this season and has been quite impressive. Fort has appeared seven times across competitions under Xavi, registering two assists. The club hierarchy is pleased with his efforts and have him firmly in their plans for next season.

The Blaugrana are under financial problems which have crippled their spending power in the market. As such, they have been forced to turn to La Masia for solutions.

The club will attempt to make Joao Cancelo's loan move permanent, and Fort could be a great understudy to the Portuguese. Fort was excellent against Atletico Madrid, and his ability to fill in at left-back also makes him an asset. The player's contract with Barca runs till 2025.

Tottenham Hotspur eyeing teenager

Tottenham Hotspur are keeping a close eye on Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye, according to SPORT.

The 19-year-old arrived at the Camp Nou last summer and has been quite impressive with the youth side. Lens reportedly offered €9 million for Faye in January, but it was turned down by the Blaugrana.

Spurs have set their sights on the Senegalese and could move for him at the end of the season. The La Liga giants are well stocked at the back, so they could consider offers for Faye.

However, Tottenham face competition from Lens, Ajax, Nice as well as Girona for the teenager.

Joao Cancelo happy at Camp Nou

Joao Cancelo has been a hit at Camp Nou

Joao Cancelo has said that he's happy at the Camp Nou. The Portuguese right-back is on loan at Barcelona from Manchester City and has been a huge hit under Xavi.

Cancelo has appeared 32 times across competitions this season, registering four goals and as many assists. The Blaugrana are expected to attempt to make his stay at the club permanent this summer.

Speaking recently, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, the 29-year-old added that he has always admired the reigning La Liga champions.

"Pepe told me that I was a Real Madrid player, but I told him, ‘I am from Barcelona'. I am happy to be at Barcelona. It is the club I have always wanted to be at. After Benfica, it is the club I always loved," said Cancelo.

Cancelo also played down reports of a rift with Pep Guardiola at the Etihad, labeling the Spanish manager as the best in the world.

"I don’t have any grudge against Pep (Guardiola). He is a person with a strong personality, so do I, there are things that we did not agree with and I told him, and others with which he did not agree and told me.

"He is the best coach in the world. Life goes on. I’m very happy here (Barcelona)," said Cancelo.

Cancelo's contract with City runs till 2027, so the Premier League champions are likely to demand a sizeable fee to let him go.