Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana plan Raphinha exit; club eyeing Julian Nagelsmann, and more - March 4, 2024

Barcelona were held to a goalless draw by Athletic Bilbao at San Mames on Sunday (March 3) in La Liga. The Blaugrana remain third in the league after 27 games, eight points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, the Spanish champions are ready to listen to offers for attacker Raphinha at the end of this season. Elsewhere, the club want Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann to take over from the outgoing Xavi this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on March 4, 2024.

Barcelona plan Raphinha exit

Raphinha could be on his way out of the Camp Nou this summer.

Barcelona are prioritising an exit for Raphinha this summer, according to SPORT. The Brazilian forward has blown hot and cold since arriving from Leeds United a couple of years ago. With emerging talents like Lamine Yamal on the books, Raphinha is no longer indispensable.

The 27-year-old has appeared 24 times across competitions this season, scoring five goals and setting up eight. The Blaugrana are hoping to raise funds from his departure this summer.

Despite Raphinha’s struggles, his stock remains high, with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly keen to take him back to England. The Brazilian will also have the option to move to the Middle East if he wants to.

Blaugrana eyeing Julian Nagelsmann

Julian Nagelsmann is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are planning to contact Julian Nagelsmann regarding the hot seat at the Camp Nou, according to SPORT.

The Blaugrana are scouting the market for a possible replacement for Xavi, who has announced that he will depart this summer. Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel, who will leave the Allianz Arena at the end of the season, is also reportedly a target at the Camp Nou.

Hansi Flick is another name under consideration, along with Jurgen Klopp, who is ending his long association with Liverpool this season. The La Liga giants have added Nagelsmann to their wishlist.

The German manager is in charge of the national team but will reportedly look for a new assignment after Euro 2024. Barcelona will get in touch with Nagelsmann’s camp soon to discuss the possibility of him taking over in June.

Ilkay Gundogan sad to see Xavi leave

Ilkay Gundogan has been a hit at the Camp Nou this season.

Ilkay Gundogan has said that he joined Barcelona because of Xavi. The German midfielder left Manchester City last summer after guiding them to a historic treble and arrived at the Camp Nou as a free agent. Gundogan has been a first-team regular for the Blaugrana this season, registering five goals and 10 assists in 38 outings across competitions.

The 33-year-old is under contract with the club till 2025, with an option for another year. However, Xavi’s decision to quit at the end of the season has raised questions about his future.

The La Liga giants are looking for the Spaniard’s replacement, but a stay cannot be entirely ruled out at this moment. Speaking recently, as cited by Barca Universal, the German was full of praise for Xavi.

“Xavi was the reason I came to Barcelona. I’m sad to see him go because I think he’s a great coach with a strong personality. In the dressing room, we respect his decision, and we have to play our best for him,” said Gundogan.

Gundogan’s massive experience is likely to tempt any incoming manager to keep hold of the player.