Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana planning Lionel Messi tribute; club wanted Arthur in January, and more - October 20, 2023

Barcelona host Athletic Bilbao at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday (October 22) in La Liga. Xavi's men are third in the league after nine games, three points behind leaders Real Madrid (24).

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are planning to arrange a tribute match for their legendary attacker Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions wanted to sign Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on October 20, 2023:

Barcelona planning Lionel Messi tribute

Lionel Messi left the Camp Nou in 2021 in unceremonious circumstances.

Barcelona sporting director Deco has confirmed that the club are planning a fitting farewell for Lionel Messi.

The legendary Argentinean has etched his name in the club's history as one of their greatest players. The 36-year-old was forced to leave Camp Nou as a free agent in 2021 after the club failed to extend his stay due to La Liga's wage cap rules.

After a two-year stint with Paris Saint-Germain, Messi moved to Inter Miami on a Bosman move this summer. However, he remains the apple of the eye of Barca fans worldwide. The Spanish champions are now working on a proper sending off for their prodigal son.

Speaking to Lance, Deco said that the highly anticipated game could take place at the Camp Nou once the renovations are complete.

“It will be a farewell match, but perhaps at the new (Camp Nou) stadium when it’s ready. He will always be the greatest idol in the club’s history. He will for sure play a farewell match at Barcelona.

"When will it be? We don’t know. He’s still playing, and hopefully, he’ll play more years because people who love football will be happy to see him happy," said Deco.

He continued:

"He is happy now, and that is what I believe he had to seek in his career. Returning to Barcelona would be something spectacular because he is the greatest player in history, but things happened as they did, and it’s evident that he is content. That’s what matters most."

Lionel Messi is the most decorated player in Barca history and has 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 games across competitions.

Blaugrana wanted Arthur in January

Arthur Melo was considered by Xavi in January.

Barcelona were planning to sign Arthur Melo in January, according to journalist Javi Miguel.

Xavi was looking for a new midfielder at the start of this year and had set his sights on Arthur. The Spaniard was on loan at Liverpool from Juventus during that period and was enduring fitness issues.

Arthur spent two season at the Camp Nou from 2018 but had failed to impress. However, Xavi reckoned the 27-year-old's abilities could have been a good fit in his tactics. He took the matter up with his squad but was advised by Sergio Busquets not to proceed with the move.

Busquets argued that Arthur won't be the best example for the youngsters at the club, and Xavi ended his pursuit of the player.

Inter Miami eyeing Sergi Roberto

Sergi Roberto is wanted in the MLS.

Inter Miami are planning to sign Sergi Roberto on a Bosman move next summer, according to SPORT.

The Barcelona captain is in the final year of his contract with the club but hasn't been offered a new deal yet. The 31-year-old has struggled for chances this season following the arrival of Joao Cancelo on loan from Manchester City.

Roberto has appeared just six times across competitions this campaign, scoring once. With Cancelo likely to make his stay permanent next summer, the Spaniard's time at the Camp Nou could be coming to an end.

Inter Miami are keeping a close eye on the situation and are plotting to bring the player to the MLS. Roberto will be reunited with former teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba if he makes the move.