Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana planning Pedri renewal talks; Deco eyeing Arthur Vermeeren, and more - September 8, 2023

Barcelona won the league and Spanish Supercup last season. Manager Xavi has reinforced his squad over the summer and is now planning to fight for the Champions League.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are planning renewal talks with midfielder Pedri in 2024. Elsewhere, sporting manager Deco is interested in Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on September 8, 2023:

Barcelona planning Pedri renewal talks

Pedri has become indispensable at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are planning to hold contract renewal talks with Pedri in 2024, according to SPORT.

The 20-year-old has been a revelation since moving to the Camp Nou in 2020. He won the Kopa Trophy and Golden Boy Award in 2021 after an explosive debut campaign. Pedri is now a first-team regular under Xavi, and his contract with the club runs till 2026. There's also a massive €1 billion release clause in his deal.

However, given his immense importance in the La Liga champions' setup, the club are now considering a new deal to end any speculation regarding his future. Barcelona want to hand him an improved contract, but there's some concern regarding the player's fitness.

The Spaniard is currently sidelined with a thigh injury, and the club are working to identify the root cause of his recurring problems.

Deco eyeing Arthur Vermeeren

Barcelona sporting manager Deco has set his sights on Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren, according to SPORT.

The Blaugrana are planning for reinforcements in the middle of the park in upcoming transfer windows. A long-term replacement for the legendary Sergio Busquets is high up on their agenda.

Deco has considered the likes of Joao Palhinha and Florentino Luis for the role, but prising them away could prove to be a challenge. The Portuguese has now set his sights on Vermeeren, who has been quite impressive in a pivot role with Antwerp.

The 18-year-old has been an omnipresent in the Belgian side's starting XI. The Blaugrana are likely to get a good account of his abilities when the two sides clash in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League this month.

Ilkay Gundogan opens up on joining the Blaugrana

Ilkay Gundogan (centre) arrived at the Camp Nou this summer.

Ilkay Gundogan has revealed that he turned down multiple suitors in the summer, as it was always his dream to play for Barcelona.

The German midfielder guided Manchester City to a historic continental treble last season. He left the Etihad at the end of his contract and arrived at the Camp Nou as a free agent.

The 32-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal this summer. The Gunners wanted an experienced head in the midfield and had settled on Gundogan.

Mikel Arteta has worked with the German during his time at City and was eyeing a reunion at the Emirates. Meanwhile, City boss Pep Guardiola was also keen to keep the German at the Etihad, given his importance to the team.

However, Gundogan told Bild that that his time with City ended perfectly, enabling him to complete his much-desired move to the Camp Nou.

"I’m honest. And many people don’t know this: In the end, it wasn’t about a year or two. There was no problem with the running time. City waited a relatively long time until the talks really intensified," said Gundogan.

He continued:

“If this had happened a little earlier, the situation would have been different. So, in the end, it was the perfect ending, it couldn’t have come at a better time. It was also my childhood dream to play for FC Barcelona.”

Gundogan has had an instant impact at Xavi's team, starting all four games and registering two assists.