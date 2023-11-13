Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana planning Raphinha sale; PSV pleased with Sergino Dest, and more - November 13, 2023

Barcelona are working to defend their La Liga title this season and are third in the league after 13 games. Xavi's team secured a 2-1 comeback win against Alaves at the weekend, thanks to a Robert Lewandowski brace.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are willing to listen to offers for attacker Raphinha. Elsewhere, PSV Eindhoven are happy with on-loan Barca full-back Sergino Dest's performances.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on November 13, 2023:

Barcelona planning Raphinha sale

Raphinha’s future with Barcelona remains up in the air.

Barcelona are willing to listen to offers for Raphinha, according to SPORT. The Brazilian joined the Blaugrana from Leeds United in the summer of 2021 but has failed to live up to expectations.

The 26-year-old has missed a few games due to a muscle injury this season, managing two goals and three assists from 11 games across competitions. The Brazilian finds himself down the pecking order under Xavi, with Lamine Yamal and even the on-loan Joao Cancelo ahead of him.

The La Liga champions seem to have run out of patience with Raphinha and are willing to consider his exit. Newcastle United and Chelsea are monitoring the situation with interest and would like to bring him back to the Premier League. However, Barcelona sporting director Deco reckons Raphinha could be an asset to the club this season.

As such, the 26-year-old might not be offloaded in January. However, unless the Brazilian turns things around before the end of the season, the Blaugrana could consider his departure in the summer.

PSV pleased with Sergino Dest

PSV Eindhoven are pleased with Sergino Dest’s performances. The USMNT right-back joined the Dutch side on loan from Barcelona this summer and has hit the ground running.

The 23-year-old has appeared 13 times across competitions for PSV this season, registering one assist. Speaking recently to the Dutch club’s website, PSV manager Peter Bosz was full of praise for Dest.

“He is a versatile player who can occupy both the right and the left-back spot.

"We help him improve as a defender. He has extraordinary qualities when he has the ball. Just look at the no-look assist he had for our fourth goal, scored by Malik Tillman,” said Bosz.

The runaway Eredivisie leaders have a €10 million buying option in the loan deal for Dest.

Xavi blames negative publicity for recent poor form

Xavi reckons his team have been affected by the negative publicity from the press. The Blaugrana arrived in the game against Alaves on a run of two losses in the three games.

Defeats against Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk had piled the pressure on the team, but they picked up all three points against Alaves. After the win, as cited by Sports Mole, Xavi said that the negativity from the press is affecting the team.

"Yes, it's true. We're in a bad moment. But even like that, we managed to win a match, and that has a lot of merit. The negativity around the team and the criticism is affecting my players. Above all, the youngsters.

"The veterans like Lewandowski and Inigo (Martinez) aren't really affected by it. I never look at the negative part of things. I only try to look for solutions to our problems, solutions so that our players can enjoy themselves on the pitch. I can tell that they're not enjoying now," said Xavi.

He continued:

"We have to demand more from the footballers so that they give their best version. They have been able to get the courage necessary to win when things were not going well, and that is also very important.

"I have zero doubts that the criticism from the press is affecting the team. It happened to me as a player, and I can see it now. There's a massive wave of negativity around the team that is harming us."

Barcelona have lost twice in 17 games this season across competitions.