Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana receive blow in pursuit of Liverpool star; Bayern Munich striker wants to move to Camp Nou, and more - 3 April 2022

Fourth-placed Barcelona are preparing to host second-placed Sevilla at the Camp Nou on Sunday in La Liga. A win would help the Blaugrana move up to second, 12 points behind league leaders Real Madrid, with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have received a setback in their pursuit of a Liverpool star. Elsewhere, a Bayern Munich striker is willing to move to the Camp Nou.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on 3rd April 2022:

Barcelona receive blow in Mohamed Salah pursuit

Mohamed Salah looks set to stay at Anfield for the near future.

Barcelona have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Mohamed Salah. According to The Mirror, The Egyptian is very close to agreeing a new deal with Liverpool. The 29-year-old has been in blistering form over the past few seasons, but his current contract expires next summer. The Blaugrana are monitoring his situation with interest.

The Egyptian has had a big hand in the Red’s recent success, but his future continues to hang in the balance. He recently rejected a renewal offer from the Premier League giants that would have seen him earn £400,000 per week. The decision gave rise to fears at the club that Salah would run down his contract and leave for free next year.

Barcelona are among the clubs interested in his signature. The La Liga giants have been on the rise under Xavi and are expected to bolster their attack in the summer. Salah is one of the names on the Spaniard’s wishlist, with the player also believed to be enticed by a move to Spain.

However, the Egyptian is ready to compromise on his wage demands at Liverpool. The 29-year-old rose to prominence at Anfield, and the club have a special place in his heart. As such, he is ready to commit his long-term future to the Reds.

Liverpool’s proposed three-year offer for Salah could also be upgraded to include an additional 12 months. As such, it now appears Xavi might have to turn his attention elsewhere.

Robert Lewandowski wants Camp Nou move

Sport-Club Freiburg vs FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

Robert Lewandowski wants to move to the Camp Nou this summer, according to SPORT.

The Polish striker is in the final 18 months of his contract with Bayern Munich. With the Bavarians only offering him a one-year extension, the 33-year-old is ready to move in search of a new challenge. Lewandowski’s preference is to join Barcelona at the end of the season. and he has already communicated the same to the club.

The Blaugrana are planning to upgrade their attack this summer and have their eyes on Erling Haaland. However, the Norwegian is set to ignite a bidding war this summer, forcing the La Liga giants to explore alternate options. Haalad's release clause reportedly drops to €75 million this summer/

There have already been talks with Lewandowski since January, when he expressed a desire to move to Spain. The Blaugrana are waiting on Haaland’s final decision, and if the Norwegian refuses to arrive, they will move on to Lewandowski.

The Pole has been on fire this season, netting 45 times across competitions. Overall, he has scored nearly 350 times for the Bavarians since arriving on a free transfer in the summer of 2014.

Blaugrana failed with Thomas Meunier move in January

Thomas Meunier was wanted at the Camp Nou in January.

Thomas Meunier has revealed that Barcelona attempted to take him to the Camp Nou in January. The Belgian has endured a topsy-turvy stint since joining Borussia Dortmund in 2020 but was the subject of interest from Xavi.

Speaking in an interview with Het Laatste Nieuws (The Hard Tackle via BVB Buzz), the 30-year-old revealed that the Bundesliga side refused to let him leave, saying:

“It could have been… Barcelona were looking for a reliable right-back for an affordable price, given their financial situation. I fit their profile. I have proven that this season. But when Dortmund called me about the offer they received from Barcelona, it immediately sounded like, ‘Sorry. you can’t leave'."

He continued:

“Barcelona that’s a train that only passes once in a lifetime. Dortmund is already a big club, but Barça… It’s unique. Just like Real, Bayern and United are in their own way. In principle, you don’t say ‘no’ to such clubs. Mentally, it was not simple. But I understand Dortmund; it was barely a week before the end of the window. Maybe Dortmund would have said ‘yes’ if it had been a bid of 50 million euros, but that was unrealistic."

