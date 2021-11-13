Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana receive blow in pursuit of Spanish starl club submit offer for Fulham prodigy, and more - 13th November 2021

Barcelona are looking to usher in a new era under the tutelage of Xavi. The Spaniard already had his task cut out at the Camp Nou, as the Blaugrana are languishing in ninth place in La Liga.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have received a setback in their pursuit of a Spanish star. Elsewhere, the Blaugrana have submitted an offer for a Fulham prodigy. On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on 13th November 2021.

Barcelona receive blow in pursuit of Dani Olmo

Barcelona have received a setback in their quest to sign Dani Olmo.

Barcelona have received a setback in their quest to sign Dani Olmo, according to The Hard Tackle via Sport. The Blaugrana are eager to bring their former youth player back to the Camp Nou this summer. However, that looks unlikely at the moment due to RB Leipzig's astronomical valuation of the player.

Olmo rose through the ranks at Barcelona, but left to join Dinamo Zagreb in 2014 as a 16-year-old. The Spaniard rose to fame after joining RB Leipzig in January 2020.

Olmo has developed into one of the finest midfielders in Europe since the move, forcing Barcelona to sit up and take notice. The 23-year-old has appeared 67 times for the Bundesliga side, scoring 12 goals and setting up 14 more.

The Blaugrana want Olmo to be a part of Xavi's rebuilding exercise at the Camp Nou. Barcelona were interested in securing Olmo's services this summer, but the move didn't materialise.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Xavi wants to sign a winger this winter for Barcelona: Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres are top of his transfer wish-list.



(Source: Mundo Deportivo) 🚨 Xavi wants to sign a winger this winter for Barcelona: Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres are top of his transfer wish-list.(Source: Mundo Deportivo) https://t.co/NMOszIgZ9N

The La Liga giants want to target Olmo this winter, but are deterred by the huge price tag slapped on his head by RB Leipzig. It is believed Barcelona do not have the funds to afford the fee, so a move for Olmo may have to wait until next summer.

Blaugrana submit offer for Fabio Carvalho

Barcelona have submitted an offer for Fabio Carvalho.

Barcelona have submitted an offer for Fabio Carvalho, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

The 19-year-old is also wanted by Real Madrid. Carvalho has been a revelation for Fulham, but is unlikely to extend his stay at the club beyond next summer. The youngster has appeared seven times for The Cottagers in the EFL Championship this season, scoring three goals and registering an assist.

The Blaugrana are hoping to steal a march on their bitter rivals by submitting an early offer for the teenager. Barcelona are enticed by his versatility, and believe he could be a perfect fit to Xavi's tactics at the Camp Nou.

Andres Iniesta tips Xavi to succeed at Camp Nou

Andres Iniesta has backed his former teammate Xavi to be successful at Barcelona.

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has backed his former teammate Xavi to be successful at the Camp Nou. Xavi took charge of the Blaugrana this week.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🎙[ @beINSPORTS_EN ] | Andres Iniesta: “I wish him (Xavi) all the luck of the world and am convinced that it will be well because it has prepared for this moment and is very thrilled to be able to assume this challenge.“ 🎙[ @beINSPORTS_EN ] | Andres Iniesta: “I wish him (Xavi) all the luck of the world and am convinced that it will be well because it has prepared for this moment and is very thrilled to be able to assume this challenge.“ https://t.co/ImWPHCPp9j

Speaking to beIN Sports, as relayed by Barca Blaugranes, Iniesta said that Xavi is ready for the job.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

“He’s ready – he’s been preparing, and he’s capable. He’s a perfect fit, that’s for sure. Not just because of what he may know about La Masia or the club, but because he’s ready for it. It’s important, not just because of what he represents as player, but as a coach. He is ready to face this challenge,” said Iniesta.

Edited by Bhargav