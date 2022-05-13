Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana receive boost in pursuit of Bayern Munich striker; club planning move for Napoli defender, and more - 13 May 2022

Barcelona are preparing to travel to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Sunday to face Getafe in La Liga. Manager Xavi will be eager to confirm his team’s second-place finish with a win this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have received a boost in their quest to sign a Bayern Munich striker. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are planning to move for a Napoli defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on 13 May 2022:

Barcelona receive boost in Robert Lewandowski pursuit

Robert Lewandowski is planning to move to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have received a boost in their pursuit of Robert Lewandowski. According to Barca Blaugranes via Sport 1, the Polish striker wants to move to the Camp Nou this summer. Lewandowski will enter the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich this summer but is yet to agree a new deal at the Allianz Arena.

Lewandowski has consistently been one of the finest strikers in the world in the last few seasons. The 33-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down but is staring at an uncertain future with the Bavarians. The Pole has reportedly informed Bayern that he will not put pen to paper on a new deal. The Bundesliga giants were previously ready to let him leave on a Bosman move next summer.

B/R Football @brfootball Robert Lewandowski has informed Bayern Munich he won't sign a new contract and wants to leave at the end of the season, reports @BILD_Bayern Robert Lewandowski has informed Bayern Munich he won't sign a new contract and wants to leave at the end of the season, reports @BILD_Bayern https://t.co/WriJzqDVua

However, the Bavarians have now changed their stance and are willing to cash in on him this summer if he continues to stall an extension.

Lewandowski was unimpressed by Bayern's pursuit of Erling Haaland, who eventually joined Manchester City. The Pole is also least pleased with the way the club have handled his contract situation.

The 33-year-old is eager for a new challenge and has his heart set on joining Barcelona. The Blaugrana are looking for a new striker this summer and have Lewandowski on their wishlist. The La Liga giants are preparing to initiate talks with the Bavarians and the player in the coming days.

Blaugrana planning Kalidou Koulibaly move

Kalidou Koulibaly could be on the move this summer.

Barcelona are planning a move for Kalidou Koulibaly, according to The Hard Tackle via Calcio Napoli 24.

The Senegalese has been outstanding for Napoli in recent seasons and is wanted at the Camp Nou. His current contract runs out next summer, but the Serie A side are yet to offer him a new deal. The Blaugrana are planning to make the most of the situation.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Chelsea are targeting a move for Kalidou Koulibaly as a potential replacement for the outgoing Antonio Rüdiger and Andreas Christensen.



(Source: Calciomercato) Chelsea are targeting a move for Kalidou Koulibaly as a potential replacement for the outgoing Antonio Rüdiger and Andreas Christensen.(Source: Calciomercato) 🚨 Chelsea are targeting a move for Kalidou Koulibaly as a potential replacement for the outgoing Antonio Rüdiger and Andreas Christensen.(Source: Calciomercato) https://t.co/KSFYqski7Y

Manager Xavi is likely to offload both Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet this summer.

The Blaugrana are all set to welcome Andreas Christensen to the Camp Nou ahead of the new season. However, Gerard Pique is in the twilight of his career, so Xavi will need another world-class centre-back to take his place. Koulibaly fits the bill, but prising him away would be difficult, with Chelsea also monitoring the 30-year-old.

Bruno Lage opens up on Barcelona’s interest in Ruben Neves

Ruben Neves is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Bruno Lage is not surprised by Barcelona’s interest in Ruben Neves. The Portuguese midfielder has been outstanding for the Midlands club this season, so the Blaugrana want to take him to the Camp Nou.

Speaking to the press, Lage remained hopeful that Neves would stay at the club, saying:

“If I was at (another) top club, I would look for these kinds of players – they are what all the clubs wan,t so it is no surprise to me. With what Ruben did this season, you can see how important he is for our team. He puts us on a different level, so it is no surprise that other clubs are moving for this."

He continued:

“When I arrived here last year, we were worried about Ruben (leaving), and he stayed at the club, so I really don’t know. Everything can change in one minute, and anything can happen until the end of the market, so we have a long time in front of us to understand what will happen. If he stays, I believe he will be the same professional and he will have the same mindset to do another great season with Wolves."

