Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana sign Portuguese duo; Roberto De Zerbi delighted to sign Ansu Fati, and more - September 2, 2023

Barcelona used the summer to rope in quite a few new faces to improve their squad. Xavi also offloaded some of the players deemed surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana completed the signing of two Portuguese players on deadline day. Elsewhere, Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto de Zerbi is delighted to secure the signature of Barca attacker Ansu Fati.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on September 2, 2023:

Barcelona sign Portuguese duo

Joao Felix has completed his dream move to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have announced the arrival of Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix on loan for the season on deadline day.

The La Liga giants were hot on the heels of both players for a while. They entered negotiations with Manchester City for Cancelo in the final days of the summer, but talks took longer than expected. Barcelona also initiated a late move for Felix, who had previously declared his desire to play at the Camp Nou.

The 23-year-old was surplus to requirements at Atletico Madrid and failed to make an appearance under Diego Simeone this season. However, the Blaugrana were keen to bring him on temporary deal, as they identified him as a perfect candidate for Xavi’s tactics.

Talks intensified in the final hours of deadline day, and Barcelona got a deal across the line before the window closed.

Roberto De Zerbi delighted to sign Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati arrived at the Amex on deadline day on loan.

Roberto De Zerbi has spoken highly of Ansu Fati. The Spanish forward left Barcelona to join Brighton & Hove Albion on loan for the season.

The 20-year-old had dropped down the pecking order under Xavi and opted to move in search of regular game time. Brighton saw off stiff competition from the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur to sign Fati.

De Zerbi told BBC Sport that he has to pay special attention to the Spaniard.

"I’m very pleased. He's a big player. We lost Enciso, and we needed one big player. We are lucky because we have a lot of young players, potential top players, and it will be one responsibility more.

"If you work with this talent, you have much responsibility because it’s our football heritage, and we can’t make mistakes with these players because football needs this talent, and you have to manage it in different ways,” said De Zerbi.

He continued:

“I’ve always thought like this, especially for the big, big talent, I feel the responsibility to help this talent to become great players.

"Sometimes, the coaches think only of the result, only of their career, but football needs to have great players. It’s a big responsibility, and I feel it. I think our style is very close with his characteristics, with his qualities.”

Fati exploded into the scene at the Camp Nou as a precocious teenager but has struggled in recent seasons, mostly due to niggling injuries.

Robert Lewandowski heaps praise on Lamine Yamal

Robert Lewandowski has spoken highly of teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. The 16-year-old broke into Barcelona’s starting XI this season and has earned rave reviews with his efforts. The youngster is already tipped to become a future superstar.

Lewandowski told Meczyki that Yamal shouldn't be burdened by too many expectations.

“To be honest, I haven’t seen such a player at this age at this level for a long time, but on the other hand, I’m afraid it’s too early for him. He’s still a kid; he’s 16. Now, everyone is fascinated by him.

"I don’t want to criticise him because I love Lamine. I’m trying to help him too, but he realises the adversity or the situation that awaits him. There’s fascination now, but the expectations are about to begin."

Yamal registered his first two assists for the club last weekend.