Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana step up Joao Felix pursuit; Ansu Fati set to leave, and more - August 30, 2023

Barcelona are working to improve their squad in the final days of the summer. Manager Xavi will look to defend the league title and fight or the UEFA Champions League this season.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have stepped up their pursuit of Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix. Elsewhere, attacker Ansu Fati is likely to leave the Camp Nou this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on August 30, 2023:

Barcelona step up Joao Felix pursuit

Joao Felix is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are hoping to secure Joao Felix's signature before the end of the summer transfer window, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The La Liga giants have identified the Portuguese as a target and have now stepped up their efforts to bring him to the Camp Nou. Felix's future at Atletico Madrid is up in the air. The 23-year-old is desperate to leave the Wanda Metropolitano, having burnt bridges with manager Diego Simeone.

Despite interest from multiple clubs across the continent and Saudi Arabia, Felix prefers to join the Blaugrna this summer.

Barcelona also remain keen to lap him up and are working to chalk out a deal in accordance with FFP regulations. Should the transfer to the Camp Nou fail to materialise, the Portuguese could consider a move to the Middle East.

Ansu Fati set to leave

Ansu Fati could leave the Camp Nou this summer.

Ansu Fati is ready to end his stay at Camp Nou amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, according to journalist Matteo Moretto (via Marca).

The Spanish forward was considered the heir to Lionel Messi at Barcelona after exploding into the scene in a few seasons ago. However, the 20-year-old has struggled to live up to expectations, mostly due to injury issues.

Fati is no longer first-choice under Xavi, and the Blaugrana are ready to let him go. The player was previously eager to fight for his place at the Camp Nou but is now mulling a departure.

There's interest in his signature, with Spurs and the Blues hot on his heels. Xavi is ready to let the 20-year-old leave if there's an option for his return in the future.

Robert Lewandowski wants more attacking impetus

Robert Lewandowski arrived at the Camp Nou last year.

Robert Lewandowski wants Barcelona to play a more attacking brand of football. The Blaugrana started the season with a drab goalless draw against Getafe but have since picked up two wins on the trot. The Polish striker has registered one goal and an assist in three league appearances.

On the Eleven Sports Poland, the 35-year-old said that the Blaugrana should start with more attacking players.

"We are Barca, and we are expected not only to win but also to play good attacking football. Lately, that has not been as it should be, so we have been fighting to create more occasions in the matches," said Lewandowski.

He continued:

"When we see Ferran or Ansu enter, two players who go forward, we create more chances. Sometimes, we don't play with enough attacking players. I don't have support. So I look for the best solution for the team."

Lewandowski also lamented the lack of service in recent games.

"I think that with my experience when I know my body, I look for the best solution not only for me but also for the team. I realise that sometimes if I'm between two central defenders, it's easier for the defenders.

"In many games, I don't have many chances to score. In the last two games, I didn't have many chances, I didn't receive many balls, so sometimes I had to create my chances," said Lewandowski.

The La Liga giants remain in the market for more attacking reinforcements before the transfer window closes.