Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana step up Lucas Bergvall pursuit; club won't offload Ronald Araujo, and more - January 22, 2024

Barcelona secured a 4-2 win over Real Betis on Sunday (January 21) in La Liga at the Benito Villamarin. Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick, while Joao Felix also got on the scoresheet to mark a fruitful day for Xavi.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have stepped up their pursuit of Lucas Bergvall. Elsewhere, the La Liga champions have confirmed that centre-back Ronald Araujo remains firmly in their plans.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on January 22, 2024.

Barcelona step up Lucas Bergvall pursuit

Barcelona have stepped up their efforts to bring Lucas Bergvall to the Camp Nou, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Djurgardens had said that the Blaugrna were in contact with them regarding a move for the Swedish midfielder. Bergvall has been impressive this season but is not yet a first-team regular.

Nevertheless, the 17-year-old is tipped to have a great future ahead, so the Blaugrana are in a hurry to beat the competition to his signature. Eintracht Frankfurt are in the race as well, with Bergvall likely to be on the move this year.

Barcelona have scheduled another round of talks to secure the Swede’s services. However, they can only sign the player in the summer, as they are unable to fund transfers in January due to FFP restrictions.

Blaugrana won't offload Ronald Araujo, says Deco

Ronald Araujo is wanted at the Allianz Arena.

Barcelona are not planning to offload Ronald Araujo, club sporting director Deco has confirmed.

The Uruguayan defender has turned heads at multiple clubs in Europe following an impressive run. Recent reports have named Bayern Munich as one of his suitors, with the Bundesliga champions reportedly ready to break the bank for the player.

However, speaking recently as cited by Fabrizio Romano, Deco said that Araujo is not for sale.

“Bayern want Ronald Araujo? We are not considering selling him. He’s not for sale. He’s one of the key players for Barcelona’s future. We want him to be happy, and this is shown on a day-to-day basis. There’s nothing to talk about,” said Deco.

The Uruguayan’s contract with the Spanish champions runs till 2026, and he's likely to be handed a new deal soon.

Pau Cubarsi opens up on first start for Barcelona

Pau Curbasi was outstanding against Real Betis.

Pau Curbasi has expressed his delight after securing his first start for Barcelona over the weekend.

The 17-year-old defender put in a massive shift against Real Betis on Sunday after being drafted in to take the place of Andreas Christensen. Curbasi spent 81 minutes on the pitch and gave a flawless account of his abilities.

On Monday, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, the Spaniard said he was enjoying the best week of his life.

“I’m very happy, I’m having one of the best weeks, if not the best, of my life. It’s all been very close together.

"I debuted in the Copa del Rey against Unionistas; then, I had the opportunity to play against Betis at Benito Villamarin, and today is my 17th birthday. I’m very happy,” said Cubarsi.

Curbasi went on to add that he only learnt that he would start on Sunday two hours before the game.

“Debuting is a lot of truth. I have always been from this club since I was a child, it is the best team in the world. I have always dreamed of this moment.

"The day before in training I see a little how the shots are going, and I start to rethink it, but I still didn’t know anything official until two hours before the game,” said Cubarsi.

He continued:

“When I knew about it, I was very happy. At first, when they tell you that you are going you are a little nervous as always, but when the minutes of the game go by you gain confidence. Then you let yourself go and you are yourself.”

With uncertainties regarding the futures of multiple defenders, Curbasi’s emergence will be a huge boost for the Blaugrana.