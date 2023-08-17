Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana suffer Bernardo Silva blow; Xavi wants Giovani Lo Celso, and more - August 17, 2023

Barcelona started their new season with a disappointing goalless draw against Getafe at the Coliseum Alphonso Perez at the weekend. Xavi's team next face Cadiz at the Camp Nou on Sunday (August 20) in La Liga.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have suffered a blow in their plans to sign Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva this summer. Elsewhere, manager Xavi is keen to sign Giovani Lo Celso.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on August 17, 2023:

Barcelona suffer Bernardo Silva blow

Bernardo Silva is unlikely to arrive at the Camp Nou this summer.

Barcelona have suffered a setback in their quest to sign Bernardo Silva this summer.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Portuguese midfielder is all set to sign a new deal with Manchester City in the coming days. The 29-year-old is heavily linked with an exit from the Etihad this summer, with the Blaugrana and Paris Saint-Germain interested.

Xavi is keen to add more creativity to his squad, and Silva fits the bill. The Portuguese's versatility also makes him an alluring prospect for the La Liga giants, who even approached City this summer to discuss a deal. The 29-year-old was open to a new adventure as well and was open to a move to the Camp Nou.

However, the Cityzens were adamant that the player wasn't for sale. Barcelona's rebuilding finances hindered their plans to submit a proper offer for Silva.

Meanwhile, City continued talks with the Portuguese regarding a new deal. Negotiations have reached a breakthrough, and the player will now sign a new contract that will keep him at the Etihad till 2026.

Xavi wants Giovani Lo Celso

Giovani Lo Celso is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Xavi is eyeing a move for Giovani Lo Celso, according to journalist Javi Miguel. The Barcelona manager wants to bring in a new attacking midfielder this summer and has identified Lo Celso and Bernardo Silva as targets.

However, with the Portuguese set to sign a new deal with Manchester City, the Blaugrana are likely to shift their attention to the Argentinean. Lo Celso is reportedly also a target for Napoli, and recent reports have indicated that the Serie A side are in advanced talks with Tottenham Hotspur regarding a move.

Xavi is pushing for the 27-year-old and will only sanction a transfer for Joao Felix if Barcelona manage to sign either Silva or Lo Celso. The Argentinean is part of plans for new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou but could be offloaded if a suitable replacement can be roped in.

Ansu Fati ready to leave

Ansu Fati's time at the Camp Nou could be coming to an end.

Ansu Fati is willing to leave Barcelona this summer, according to AS. The Spanish forward has dropped down the pecking order under Xavi, and the Blaugrana are ready to cash in on him this summer.

There's considerable interest in the 20-year-old from clubs across the continent, but the player was previously reluctant to leave the Camp Nou. Despite a talk with Xavi, where he was informed that an exit would be in the best interest of his career, Fati wanted to stay and fight for his place.

However, things have changed recently, especially after Xavi had called up Ez Abde and Lamine Yamal ahead of Fati for the game against Getafe. Fati has accepted that he's no longer part of the club's plans and is now willing to pursue a fresh challenge this year.