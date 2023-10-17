Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana suffer Joao Cancelo blow; Joao Felix happy at Camp Nou, and more - October 17, 2023

Barcelona welcome Athletic Bilbao to the Camp Nou on Sunday (October 22) in La Liga. Xavi's team are third in the league after nine games, with six wins and three draws, three points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have suffered a setback in their quest to permanently sign on-loan Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo. Elsewhere, on-loan Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix has said that he's happy at the Camp Nou.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on October 17, 2023:

Barcelona suffer Joao Cancelo blow

Joao Cancelo (left) has been a huge hit at Barca.

Barcelona have suffered a blow in their plans to sign Joao Cancelo. According to SPORT, signing the Portuguese left-back on a permanent deal won't be an easy task.

The 29-year-old joined the Blaugranaa this summer on loan from Manchester City. He has taken to Xavi's tactics like fish to water, becoming a mainstay in the team.

Cancelo has two goals and an assist in eight appearances across competitions this season. His superb form has ignited talks of a permanent stay at the Camp Nou. It's believed that the La Liga giants will try to negotiate a permanent move for the Portuguese, but SPORT reports that prising him away won't be easy.

Cancelo is under contract with the Cityzens until 2027, and Barcaa will only make a decision on his future at the end of the season. Furthermore, the Premier League giants are likely to demand more than €30 million for his services.

Joao Felix happy at Camp Nou

Joao Felix has hit the ground running at Barca.

Joao Felix has said that he's happy at Barcelona. The Portuguese forward arrived at the club from Atletico Madrid this summer on a season-long loan. He has been a huge hit, registerting three goals and as many assists in eight games across competitions.

While on international duty with Portugal, as cited by 90 Min, Felix added that he has managed a good level with the La Liga champions:

"As you can see, I'm happy where I am, I feel good, confident, and I feel like I'm going through a good moment. The most difficult thing is to maintain a good level, something that I have not achieved for some time in recent seasons.

"But I work every day, and I always try to improve to correct those less positive aspects of myself. And yes, I am happy and going through a good time," said Felix.

Barcelona are likely to try and keep Felix permanently, but he's expected to cost a fortune.

Blaugrana eyeing Estevao Willian

Barcelona have their eyes on Estevao Willian, according to the player's agent. The 16-year-old is the latest talent to emerge out of South America. The Brazilian's playing style is quite similar to Lionel Messi, which is why he has been dubbed as 'Messinho'.

Speaking recently, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, Cury added that the Blaugrana have been monitoring Estevao for a while.

"Messinho is very good. He’s top-notch, a very different ‘guy.’ I spoke with Barca about him several years ago, and the technical department has him under control.

"Over the years, he could be one of the top three in the world. He plays very similarly to Leo (Messi). He’s left-footed, excels in one-on-one situations, and is skilled at set pieces … but we want to call him ‘Estevao,’ not ‘Messinho'," said Cury.

However, Cury also urged the La Liga giants to secure the Palmeiras winger's services at the earliest.

"The sooner this issue is addressed, the better for everyone," said Cury.

Barcelona have already signed another talented young Brazilian Vitor Roque, who's also represented by Cury. The player will arrive at the club n 2024.