Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana suffer Joshua Kimmich blow; club not eyeing Mikel Arteta, and more - March 28, 2024

Barcelona are preparing to face Las Palmas at home in La Liga on Saturday, March 30. Manager Xavi desperately needs a win to close the gap with runaway league leaders Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich this summer. Elsewhere, the reigning La Liga champions are not planning to move for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta this year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on March 28, 2024:

Barcelona suffer Joshua Kimmich blow

Joshua Kimmich has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Joshua Kimmich. According to Fichajes, Manchester City are leading the race to sign Joshua Kimmich this summer.

The German midfielder enters the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich at the end of the season and could leave this year. The Blaugrana are on the hunt for a new No. 6, to fill the legendary Sergio Busquets' shoes.

Kimmich appears tailormade for the role and is among the finest in his position in the world at the moment. The La Liga giants are long-term admirers of the 29-year-old and are hoping to secure his services in a cut-price deal this year.

Real Madrid also have their eyes on the German, but it's City who are the favourites to lap him up this summer. The Bavarians reportedly value Kimmich at €60 million, which could rule out Barcelona from the race.

Blaugrana not eyeing Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta is unlikely to arrive at the Camp Nou this summer.

Barcelona are not planning to move for Mikel Arteta this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Blaugrana are in the market for a new manager following Xavi's decision to leave at the end of the campaign. Arteta has transformed Arsenal into title challengers since taking charge at the Emirates and reportedly has admirers at the Camp Nou as well.

However, it appears that the La Liga giants have decided against pursing the Spanish manager this year. Barcelona are worried that Arteta's inexperience might not bode well with the rigours of managing at the Camp Nou. Besides, his Gunners contract runs until 2025, so prising him away could be a costly affair.

The report adds that the La Liga champions have crossed Roberto De Zerbi off their wishlist for similar reasons, while Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel are not targets either.

PSG manager Luis Enrique, former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick and Catalans youth tactician Rafa Marquez are the candidates currently in the running for the job.

Stanislav Labotka remains coy about his future

Stanislav Labotka has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Stanislav Labotka as admitted that he's delighted to receive praise from Barcelona manager Xavi.

The Spanish manager spoke highly of the Napoli midfielder in a recent press conference, adding to speculation regarding a move this summer. The Blaugrana are on the hunt for a new midfielder and have been linked with the Slovakian recently.

The player's agent, Branislav Jasurek, recently revealed that the La Liga champions have been in touch regarding a possible move for the 29-year-old. Labotka has appeared 40 times across competitions for the Serie A club this season, registering one assist.

While on international duty, as cited by SPORT, the 29-year-old said that he remains focused on Napoli for now.

"It’s a pleasure to have your childhood idol, Xavi, praise you for how you play. It gives you the energy to keep working. Right now, I’m only thinking about Napoli and the important match we have on Saturday, but we’ll see what happens in the summer," said Labotka.

Labotka's contract with the Italian champions expires in 2027.