Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana suffer Nico Williams blow; club eyeing Florian Wirtz, and more - October 19, 2023

Barcelona have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season under Xavi. The Spanish manager has won six of nine league games and next face Athletic Bilbao at home on Sunday (October 22).

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have suffered a blow in their plans to sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams in 2024. Elsewhere, the La Liga champions are interested in Florian Wirtz.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on October 19, 2023:

Barcelona suffer Nico Williams blow

Barcelona have suffered a blow in their plans to sign Nico Williams next summer.

According to SPORT, the Spanish winger is in talks with Athletic Bilbao regarding a new deal. The 21-year-old's contract with the Lions expires at the end of the season, and the Blaugrana were planning to sign him on a Bosman move.

Williams has been in decent form with the Basque club this season, registering four assists in six league appearances. His efforts have earned him admirers at the Camp Nou, but prising him away might no longer be a straightforward affair.

Negotiations with Bilbao have progressed well, and the 21-year-old is expected to commit a new deal in the coming weeks.

Blaugrana eyeing Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are interested in Florian Wirtz, according to Fichajes. The German midfielder is among the finest in his position in Europe at the moment and has attracted attention, thanks to his performances with Bayer Leverkusen.

The 20-year-old has three goals and four assists in 10 appearances across competitions this season for the Bundesliga side

The Blaugrana are among a host of clubs hot on his heels, including Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Liverpool. However, the player is under contract with Leverkusen till 2027, so prising him away will be no easy feat.

The German side are on the rise under Xabi Alonso, so Wirtz has no reason to leave the BayArena at the moment.

Vitor Roque opens up on Deco talks

Vitor Roque has confirmed that Barcelona are trying to bring him to the Camp Nou in January.

The Brazilian teenager signed for Barcelona from Athletico Paranaense in the summer in a £52 million move. It was initially decided that the 18-year-old would stay with his boyhood club till next summer.

However, recent reports have suggested that the Blaugrana are trying to bring Roque to Spain at the turn of the year. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Roque said that he has had a conversation with Blaugrana sporting manager Deco regarding the same.

"I met Deco recently, and we had positive conversations. He told me that everything can happen in January. If it doesn't happen, that'd be fine, too. I am calm," said Vitor Roque.

The teenager also revealed that he has always dreamt of joining the Blaugrana.

"When I received the news that Barcelona were interested in me, I was very happy. First I didn't believe it, but when the interest became concrete and I saw the proposals, I was very excited and shared it with my family.

"I always dreamed of wearing the Barcelona shirt. I was always clear that I wanted to go to Barcelona. For me, it was only Barca," said Vitor Roque.

He continued:

"The first time Xavi called me along with Deco, they told me that they were happy to have been able to complete my signing for Barcelona and that they were going to help me in every way, as a coach and as a friend off the pitch."

Vitor Roque could help the La Liga champions in their succession plans for Robert Lewandowski, who's injured at the moment.