Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana suffer Rafael Leao blow; club eyeing Bayern Munich ace, and more - August 24, 2024

Barcelona are looking to end the transfer window with a bang. New boss Hansi Flick has taken charge at the Camp Nou this summer and has added Dani Olmo and Pau Victor to his roster.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have suffered a setback in their efforts to sign AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao this summer. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants remain interested in Bayern Munich attacker Kingsley Coman.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on August 24, 2024.

Barcelona suffer Rafael Leao blow

Rafael Leao

AC Milan CEO Giorgio Furlani has said that Rafael Leao won't leave this summer. The Portuguese forward has emerged as a target for Barcelona recently.

The Blaugrana are looking to revamp their squad this summer and have signed Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig. The La Liga giants are now eyeing a new forward and had wanted Nico Williams for the left-forward role.

However, the 22-year-old looks set to stay at Athletic Bilbao this summer, so Barcelona have apparently identified Leao as an alternative. The Portuguese has been outstanding for the Rossoneri recently and is likely to cost £70-80 million.

However, speaking recently, as cited by acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Furlani has ruled out a move to the Camp Nou.

“Rafa Leão will not leave AC Milan this summer. Barcelona move? No chance. No way. He’s not leaving the club. 100%. If Rafa asks to leave? He’s not gonna ask to leave the club,” said Furlani.

The Blaugrana are under severe financial distress and may not be able to afford a move for Leao as well.

Blaugrana eyeing Kingsley Coman, says Fabrizio Romano

Kingsley Coman

Barcelona remain interested in Kingsley Coman, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. They are looking at cost-effective options in the market this summer to suit their finances.

Coman is an established face in the European circuit but is apparently surplus to requirements at Bayern Munich. The player's contract at the Allianz Arena expires in 2027, but he could be available for a reduced fee this summer.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano also named Juventus' Federico Chiesa as a target for the La Liga giants.

“Barca are looking at opportunities on the market like Kingsley Coman, who is still a name to watch, as well as Federico Chiesa, who is available. Chiesa is also represented by the same agent who looks after Marc Pubill, another player that’s being linked to FC Barcelona," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Despite the reports, there are no updates on Jadon Sancho and Barca so far. There are several other opportunities on the market, and Barca will take some days to decide, so we will wait and see what’s going to happen there.”

Coman has also been linked with a return to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Joao Cancelo wanted in Middle East, says Fabrizio Romano

Joao Cancelo (left)

Joao Cancelo has a massive offer to move to the Middle East this summer, reports Fabrizio Romano. The Portuguese right-back spent last season on loan at Barcelona, registering four goals and five assists in 42 games across competitions.

He's now back at Manchester City but is no longer a part of Pep Guardiola's plans. The Blaugrana are hoping to secure a second loan deal for the 30-year-old, but Al-Hilal is threatening to ruin their plans.

In his column for Caughr Offside, Romano said that Saudi side are yet to reach an agreement for a transfer, though.

“Joao Cancelo has a big proposal from Al Hilal on the table, but Al Hilal still don’t have total agreement with Man City or with the player. They are waiting to see what he wants to do," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Barcelona remain interested in Cancelo, for sure, and talks with Jorge Mendes continue. … but it’s up to the player and the proposal they are able to make.”

Recent reports have suggested that City would prefer a permanent exit from the Portuguese.

