Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana not in talks for Lionel Messi return; club eyeing Andrey Santos, and more - October 6, 2023

Barcelona are preparing for a visit to Los Carmenes on Sunday (October 8) to face Granada in La Liga. Xavi's men are unbeaten across competitions this season.

Meanwhile, the Blaugran are not in talks with Inter Miami to bring attacker Lionel Messi on loan. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions are interested in Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on October 6, 2023:

Barcelona not in talks for Lionel Messi return

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami this summer.

Barcelona are not in talks with Inter Miami to sign Lionel Messi on loan in January, according to journalist Sergi Capdevila.

The Camp Nou legend parted ways with the La Liga champions under unceremonious circumstances in 2021 to move to Paris Saint-Germain. The 36-year-old left Paris as a free agent this summer and was linked with a return to his alma mater.

However, Messi opted to move to the MLS instead and joined Miami. Recent reports have hinted that the Argentinean could return to Barca on loan in January, as Inter Miami are unlikely to make the MLS playoffs.

With a long break before the start of the new season, it was believed that Barcelona could welcome back their prodigal son in a temporary move for the second half of the season.

However, Capdevili has said that such a move is not on the cards. There has been no discussion regarding the matter between the two clubs either despite many reports claiming the same.

Blaugrana eyeing Andrey Santos

Barca are interested in Andrey Santos, according to SPORT. Chelsea saw off stiff competition to sign the 19-year-old in January this year.

He arrived at Stamford Bridge this summer but was sent to Nottingham Forest on loan. However, Santos has struggled for game time and is yet to appear in the Premier League.

The Blues are a bit concerned about the situation, and Barca are keeping a close eye on developments. The La Liga champions are in the market for a new holding midfielder and are impressed with the Brazilian. However, the London giants are unlikely to let him go, as Santos is highly rated at the club.

Marco Verratti was close to Camp Nou move in 2017

Marco Verratti moved to the Middle East this summer.

Marco Verratti was close to signing for Barcelona in 2017, according to his former agent Donato Di Campli.

The Italian midfielder left PSG this summer to join Al-Arabi. The 30-year-old was once considered one of the finest midfielders in the world and also had admirers at the Camp Nou.

Verratti spent 11 season in Paris, registering 11 goals and 61 assists from 416 appearances across competitions. The Blaugrana have been linked with the Italian in the past and had reportedly planned to secure his services in 2017.

However, speaking recently as cited by FCB World, Di Campli said that the Parisians used Neymar's impending arrival to prevent the move.

"In 2017, Barcelona wanted Verratti, and the player agreed and told me that, but Nasser Al-Khelaifi intervened and turned the situation around.

"Paris locked him in a room and told him that they would take Neymar from Barcelona and that they would renew his contract and fulfil all his requests, and from here everything changed. Marco is a player without personality and could have made his career better," said Di Campli.

Verratti in his prime could have been a fabulous addition to Barca's starting XI.