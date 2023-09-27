Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana want Bernardo Silva; Deco coy about permanent deal for Portuguese duo, and more - September 27, 2023

Barcelona were held to a 2-2 draw by Mallorca at the Iberostar Stadium on Tuesday (September 26) in La Liga. Xavi's team came from a goal down twice to secure a point.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have made Manchester City winger Bernardo Silva a priority target for the summer of 2024. Elsewhere, sporting director Deco has hinted that two Portuguese players could be handed permanent deals at the end of the season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on September 27, 2023:

Barcelona want Bernardo Silva

Barcelona are planning to sign Bernardo Silva next summer, according to El Chiringuito.

The Portuguese midfielder was heavily linked with a move to the Camp Nou, but the club failed to scrip a transfer this year. The 29-year-old ended up signing a new deal with Manchester City but still dreams of playing at the Camp Nou.

Xavi is also eager to sign Silva and believes he could be an ideal fit for the La Liga giants. The Portuguese is equally adept at operating further up on the pitch, which makes him a super option for the club.

Silva has a £43.4 million release clause in his new contract, which could work in the Blaugrana's favour next summer.

Deco coy about permanent deal for Portuguese duo

Joao Felix has been impressive since arriving at the Camp Nou.

Barca sporting director Deco has said that the decision to permanently sign Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo rests with Xavi.

Both players joined Barcelona on loan this summer and have hit the ground running. Cancelo is surplus to requirements at Manchester City and is likely to be allowed to move permanently next summer.

However, securing Felix's signature might not be a straightforward affair, as he's tied to Atletico Madrid till 2029. Speaking recently, as cited by Barca Blaugranes, Deco added that it's too early to make a decision on the duo.

"The decision is a matter for the coach as well. He is the one in charge. Not only them, but Gundogan, Romeu, Inigo ... all those who have arrived this year are doing well," said Deco.

He continued:

“It is too early to see if they will stay the year that is coming. A loan was the only thing we could do. Now we have to think about the present. Little by little we will see. We are happy with both of them.”

Deco also said that he's happy to have Felix at the Camp Nou.

"I have known him since he started in Portugal. He has always been different, with a different quality. I am happy that he is with us.

"There was a lot of talk about his price and little about his game. The important thing is that he is happy. He contributes at a level game and locker room," said Deco.

The 23-year-old is at daggers drawn with Atletico boss Diego Simeone but will cost a fortune next summer.

Xavi frustrated by team's mistakes against Mallorca

Xavi has lamented his team's mistakes that cost Barcelona the game against Mallorca.

The La Liga giants went behind early but rallied to equalise before the break. However, Mallorca went ahead just at the stroke of half time. Even though Barcelona eventually secured a point, Xavi was frustrated by the performance.

After the game, as cited by Barca News Network, the Spaniard said that his team shouldn't be making such errors.

"We fell behind due to our own mistake, and just when we were playing better, we made another mistake that had us trailing at half-time," said Xavi

He continued:

“These are errors that shouldn’t happen, very clear mistakes. The first one was a misunderstanding in the goal, and the second one shouldn’t have occurred either. We conceded too much defensively, especially in the two goals, and we missed clear chances.”

Barca next face Sevilla at the Camp Nou on Friday (September 29).