Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana want Joshua Kimmich; Thiago Alcantara eyeing Camp Nou return, and more - October 11, 2023

Barcelona are preparing for their La Liga game against Athletic Bilbao at the Camp Nou on October 22. Xavi's men are unbeaten across competitions this season and are third in the league, three points behind leaders Real Madrid (24) after nine games.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are eyeing a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich next summer. Elsewhere, Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara wants to return to the Camp Nou in 2024.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on October 11, 2023:

Barcelona want Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich (left) is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are hoping to sign Joshua Kimmich on a cut-priced deal this summer, according to ESPN.

The German midfielder has been outstanding for Bayern Munich over the years. Initially starting as a full-back, the 28-year-old altered his game to become one of the finest midfielders of his generation. He has made 358 appearances across competitions with the Bavarians, registering 40 goals and 99 assists.

The Blaugrana are in the market for a new pivot midfielder as a long-term replacement for the legendary Sergio Busquets, who joined Inter Miami in the MLS this summer.

The La Liga giants signed Oriol Romeu this summer but are looking for an upgrade in 2024. They have their eyes on Kimmich, whose contract with Bayern expires in 2025.

The German hasn't signed an extension yet, and Barcelona are planning to secure him for a reduced fee next summer. Kimmich was offered to Barca this summer, but their financial condition made it impossible to complete the deal.

Thiago Alcantara eyeing Camp Nou return

Thiago Alcantara (right) could return to the Camp Nou in 2024.

Thiago Alcantara is ready to return to the Camp Nou next summer, according to ESPN.

The Spaniard rose through the ranks at Barcelona, appearing 100 times for the first team. However, he left Camp Nou to join Bayern Munich in 2013 in search of regular game time. After a successful stint with the Bavarians, the 32-year-old moved to Liverpool in 2020.

The Spaniard's contract with the Merseyside club expires in less than 12 months, but he's unlikely to be offered a new deal. The Blaugrana, meanwhile, are looking for a new pivot midfielder and have their former player on their wishlist.

The 32-year-old also reckons he has unfinished business with the Blaugrana and is ready to return. The fact that he could be available on a Bosman move makes a deal quite likely.

Ilkay Gundogan opens up on joining Barca

Ilkay Gundogan (right) arrived at the Camp Nou this summer.

Ilkay Gundogan has said that he always wanted to play for Barcelona. The German midfielder joined them this summer as a free agent after his contract with Manchester City expired. The 32-year-old arrived after a hugely successful spell at the Etihad, winning the continental treble last season.

Gundogan has hit the ground running at the Camp Nou. The German has been an omnipresent in the starting XI for the La Liga champions, registering four assists in 11 outings across competitions.

The German told the club's website that Xavi's presence played a part in his decision to join Barcelona.

"I’ve had seven fantastic and very successful years in Manchester. Last season was the crowning glory. And after winning the Champions League I didn’t think there was a better moment to end this wonderful period.

"Barca is a great club, a fantastic club, one of the biggest clubs in the world. I’ve been following them since I was a kid, and I’ve always loved the way they play football," said Gundogan.

He continued:

"We have a coach who knows this style of football, this identity, like few others. I always admired him when I was younger.

"I loved the midfield of Busquets, Xavi and Iniesta, and to have him here coaching us now and guiding us, it couldn’t be better for me. I think this mix was the reason why I really wanted to come here."

Gundogan's contract with the Blaugrana expires next summer, but there's an option for an additional year.