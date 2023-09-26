Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana want Wilfred Ndidi; club eyeing Florian Wirtz, and more - September 26, 2023

Barcelona travel to the Iberostar Stadium on Tuesday (September 26) to face Mallorca in La Liga. Xavi's men are unbeaten this season, winning six of their seven games across competitions.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are planning a Bosman move for Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi in 2024. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions have retained their interest in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on September 26, 2023:

Barcelona want Wilfred Ndidi

Barcelona are planning to move for Wilfred Ndidi next summer, according to SPORT.

The 26-year-old has been impressive over the years for Leicester City, but his contract with the Championship club expires in 2024. The Nigerian is unlikely to sign an extension, so he could be available on a Bosman move. The situation has alerted the Blaugrana, who're expected to be in the market for midfield reinforcements next year.

The La Liga giants have targeted free agents recently to address their financial woes. Xavi desires a new player to operate in the pivot and has his sights on Ndidi.

The player was wanted by Bayern Munich this summer, but they balked at Leicester's asking price. Atletico Madrid and Juventus are also admirers of the Nigerian, so Barcelona could face stiff competition for Ndidi if he becomes available for free next summer.

Blaugrana eyeing Florian Wirtz

Barcelona have revisited their interest in Florian Wirtz, according to Esport3. The German attacking midfielder is highly rated in the European circuit and is a long-term target for the club.

The 20-year-old has exploded into the scene at Bayer Leverkusen, who remain keen to keep him at the Bay Arena. However, should the La Liga giants want to bring him to the Camp Nou, they will have to pay €100 million for his signature.

Wirtz has previously declared his love for Barcelona, saying that he dreams of playing at the Camp Nou. However, given the club's poor financial condition, a blockbuster move for the German looks highly unlikely next summer.

That hasn't stopped the Blaugrnaa from keeping a close eye on the player, though, as they look to find a solution in the coming months.

Joao Felix was offered to Manchester United this summer

Joao Felix (right) arrived at the Camp Nou this summer.

Joao Felix was offered to Manchester United this summer, according to former Atletico Madrid winger Paulo Futre.

Felix left Los Rojiblancos on deadline day to join Barcelona on a season-long loan. The 23-year-old had professed his love for the La Liga giants earlier in the summer.

Futre told Cadena Ser’s El Larguero that Manchester City were also offered the chance to sign Felix this year.

"When Joao said he dreamed of playing for Barca I began to live a nightmare that lasts to this day. I called him (Mendes) and told him that the statements that Joao had made were his doing, and he said no,” said Futre.

He continued:

“We argued on the phone and he told me that he had spoken to Manchester United. I verified what he told me because I have friends, and it was true. Later, he had spoken with Manchester City, I also checked, and they didn’t want Joao either."

Futre added that it's suprising that none of the top managers wanted Felix this summer.

“What happened between Joao and Cholo (Diego Simeone) happens every day in football.

"It’s something normal. What is not normal is that phenomenal coaches knew that Joao was a genius. ... He entered their game system, but nobody wanted him," said Futre.

He continued:

“Neither Arteta, nor Guardiola, nor Klopp, any club … My question is why? The only team that has wanted him has been Aston Villa. Joo said no when there was an agreement between Atleti and Aston Villa at the beginning of July."

The Portuguese has hit the ground running since arriving at the Camp Nou, scoring thrice in as four games across competitions.