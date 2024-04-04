Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana want Xavi stay; Raphinha likely to leave, and more - April 4, 2024

Barcelona will be hoping to get the better of Paris Saint-Germain when the two sides meet in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday, April 10, at the Parc des Princes. The Blaugrana are on a run of four back-to-back wins across competitions.

Meanwhile, the La Liga giants are eager for manager Xavi to stay at the club beyond this summer. Elsewhere, attacker Raphinha is likely to leave at the end of the season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on April 4, 2024:

Barcelona want Xavi stay

Barcelona are desperate for Xavi to stay at the Camp Nou beyond this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish manager has declared his decision to leave at the end of the season, and multiple candidates have been named as his possible replacements. Former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick is in the running, while Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has also been linked with the job.

However, it now appears that the Blaugrana want Xavi to continue in the role next season. The team have been in fine form recently and have now won seven of their last 10 games.

The La Liga champions are apparently confident that the Spaniard is the right man to lead them forward. They hope to convince Xavi to stay by promising to secure the services of Erling Haaland in 2025.

Raphinha likely to leave, says journalist

Raphinha's future at the Camp Nou is up in the air.

Barcelona have to offload Raphinha this summer to address their financial troubles, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Brazilian forward has struggled for consistency since arriving at the Camp Nou from Leeds United a couple of summers ago. He has appeared 29 times across competitions this season, registering six goals and 10 assists, but is now behind Lamine Yamal in the pecking order.

Speaking to Football Insider, O'Rourke added that Saudi Arabia could be the most likely destination for the 27-year-old.

“As part of Barcelona’s financial problems, they’re going to have to cash in on Raphinha this summer to help balance the books.

"For Premier League fans, it’d be great to see Raphinha back in England after his standout time at Leeds. There’s been lots of talk about Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea coming in for him," said O'Rourke.

He continued:

“But if Saudi Arabian clubs come in with the right offer for him, I can see Barcelona snapping their hands off.

"He’s also on a big wage at Barcelona, so I think English sides would struggle to match those demands. Saudi Arabia is the more likely move. Tottenham, in particular, are well-stocked with wide players.”

Raphinha's contract with the La Liga champions runs till 2027.

Journalist outlines why Lucas Bergvall turned down Catalans

Journalist Peter Kisfaludy has insisted that Ange Postecoglou played a key role in convincing Lucas Bergvall to agree to a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Barcelona were hot on the heels of the Swedish sensation in January and were reportedly a step away from signing him. However, Spurs eventually pipped them to the 18-year-old's services, striking a €10 million deal with Djurgardens.

Speaking to Sportbladet, Kisfaludy suggested that the uncertainty surrounding the managerial position cost the La Liga champions in the race.

“He got a better feeling and that is not so strange. When the coach Ange Postecoglou sits down with him and says that he loves young players and that he will get the chance here if he works hard.

"Compare that to Barcelona, where you didn’t even know who would coach the team,” said Kisfaludy.

Bergvall has four goals and four assists in seven games for Djurgardens this season and will join the north London side this summer.