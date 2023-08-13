Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana working on Joao Cancelo move; Frenkie de Jong wants to retire at Camp Nou, and more - August 13, 2023

Barcelona will travel to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Sunday (August 13) to kickstart their new La Liga campaign against Getafe. Xavi will be eager to start his title defence with a win this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are working to sign Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo on a temporary move. Elsewhere, midfielder Frenkie de Jong has no desire to leave the Camp Nou.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on August 13, 2023:

Barcelona working on Joao Cancelo move

Joao Cancelo is wanted at Camp Nou.

Barcelona are locked in talks with Manchester City regarding a loan deal for Joao Cancelo, according to AS.

The Blaugrana are in the market for a new right-back and are long-term admirers of the Portuguese. The 29-year-old is surplus to requirements under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad and is likely to be allowed to leave this summer.

The La Liga giants attempted to sign the player without success in January this year. Cancelo spent the second half of last season on loan at Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians opted against signing him permanently, and the player has returned to City this summer. Barcelona are now in talks to bring him on loan with an option to buy. The Portuguese is keen to play under Xavi at the Camp Nou.

Frenkie de Jong wants to retire at Camp Nou

Frenkie de Jong is unlikely to leave the Camp Nou any time soon.

Frenkie de Jong is planning for a lengthy stay with Barcelona.

The Dutch midfielder arrived at the Camp Nou from Ajax in 2019 and has since been a first-team regular for the Blaugrana. The 26-year-old was wanted by Manchester United last summer but opted against a move to Old Trafford. The Red Devils have retained their interest in the player and could return for him in the future.

However, speaking to El Periodico, De Jong said that Barcelona is the club of his dreams and that he wants to end his career with the La Liga giants.

“Barca is the club of my life. I want to spend my whole life here, I never wanted to leave despite financial situation of the club last summer. I've always been a Barca fan since I was a kid. This is my dreams club," said De Jong.

De Jong remains a vital part of Xavi’s set up at the Camp Nou at the moment.

Neymar close to Saudi Arabia move

Neymar is unlikely to return to Barcelona this summer.

Neymar is all set to move to the Middle East this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian forward remains heavily linked with an exit from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The 31-year-old has blown hot and cold since arriving in Paris from Barcelona in 2017.

Recent reports have linked Neymar with a blockbuster return to the Camp Nou this year. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Brazilian is close to joining Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal instead.

“The player is believed to be tempted by the move and negotiations are still ongoing. I am told official documents have been exchanged between Al Hilal and Neymar’s camp, which is a good sign for the deal, as when you reach this part of a transfer it indicates that the deal is at a very advanced stage,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“The deal needs the final green light from Neymar but they are doing their best to get it done. The conversation is very positive as the player wants to get out of PSG and that is a feeling the French club shares.”

The Parisians are eager to offload Neymar this summer, as he's not part of Luis Enrique’s plans.