Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana yet to offer Frenkie de Jong new deal; Xavi contract has auto renewal option, and more - September 18, 2023

Barcelona continued their impressive start to the new season with a 5-0 demolition of Real Betis at the Camp Nou on Saturday (September 16) in La Liga. The Blaugrana are now gearing up for their UEFA Champions League opener against Antwerp on Tuesday (September 19).

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are yet to offer a new deal to midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Elsewhere, manager Xavi's new contract has an automatic renewal option. On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on September 18, 2023:

Barcelona yet to offer Frenkie de Jong new deal

Barcelona are yet to offer Frenkie de Jong a new contract, according to SPORT.

The Dutch midfielder has been indispensable under Xavi, and his current contract expires in 2026. It's believed that the club are pleased with his efforts and are ready to offer him an improved deal that signifies his importance to the team.

However, the La Liga champions are yet to submit a proposal for De Jong to consider. Barcelona were keen to offload the Dutchman last summer and had also struck a deal with Manchester United for his services.

However, the player refused to leave. The Red Devils have retained an interest in De Jong and are monitoring the situation closely. The Blaugrana would like him to stay, but his massive wages could complicate renewal talks.

Xavi contract has auto renewal option

Xavi's new contract has an option to automatically renew if a few clauses are met, according to journalist Luis Rojo.

The Spanish manager's existing contract with Barcelona expires at the end of the season, but the report adds that he has agreed a new deal. The two parties had wrapped up talks quite a while ago, but the club opted to focus on the transfer window.

An official confirmation is on the way, and Xavi will stay at the Camp Nou till 2025. However, the deal will automatically extend to 2026 depending on the number of trophies won. If the clause doesn't get activated, the two parties will have to sit down for negotiations depending on the situation.

Xavi has done very well since taking charge of the club in 2021 and won the league as well as the Spanish Supercup last season. He will now be expected to defend the La Liga title as well as fight for the Champions League.

Joao Felix opens up on start to life at the Camp Nou

Joao Felix has hit the ground running at the Camp Nou.

Joao Felix has said that everything is easier at Barcelona. The Portuguese forward arrived at the Camp Nou on a season-long loan this summer from Atletico Madrid. The 23-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan to Chelsea but failed to leave a mark.

He was surplus to requirements at the Wanda Metropolitano this summer amid a rumoured fallout with manager Diego Simeone. Felix had expressed a desire to play for the Blaugrana at the start of the transfer window and got his wish on deadline day.

The 23-year-old has been quick off the blocks, registering his first goal in his first start for Barcelona this weekend. After the win over Real Betis, as cited by 90 Min, Felix lavished praise on the Camp Nou environment.

"I am working to be at the best level. There is a very good environment here.

"I am one more to help, and with these players, everything is easier. The change has been good for me. I am very happy, and I hope to help the team as much as I can," said Felix.

The Blaugrana could be tempted to sign him permanently if he continues his impressive start.