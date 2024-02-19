Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalan giants eyeing Benjamin Sesko, Raphinha wanted in Premier League, and more - February 19, 2024

Barcelona are preparing for a trip to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Wednesday (February 21) to face Napoli in the Champions League Round of 16. Xavi’s team arrive at the game on the back of a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo over the weekend in La Liga.

Meanwhile, the Catalan giants are interested in Benjamin Sesko. Elsewhere, Raphinha could be on his way out of the Camp Nou this summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from February 19, 2024.

Barcelona eyeing Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Sesko is wanted at Camp Nou

Barcelona are interested in Benjamin Sesko, according to the German daily BILD.

The Slovenian striker has been in impressive form for RB Leipzig this season, registering 10 goals in 29 appearances across competitions. His efforts have forced clubs across the continent to take note and Barca are also among his admirers.

The reigning La Liga champions are looking for a new No. 9 as a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski. The 35-year-old is in the final phase of his career and has shown signs of decline this season.

Barcelona have brought in Vitor Roque to strengthen the striker’s department, but are keeping their options open for now. Sesko has emerged as a candidate for the role.

However, the 20-year-old’s €50m release clause could pose a problem for the Catalan giants, while he is also wanted at Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, and AC Milan.

Raphinha wanted in the Premier League, says journalist

Raphinha’s future at Camp Nou remains up in the air

Barcelona are likely to receive offers for Raphinha in the coming weeks, according to journalist Matteo Moretto.

The Brazilian forward has blown hot and cold since arriving at Camp Nou from Leeds United in 2022. This season, he has dropped down the pecking order behind Lamine Yamal and is no longer a first-team regular for Barca.

In his column for Caught Offside, Moretto added that there’s interest in the 27-year-old’s services from the Premier League.

“There is always too much talk about Raphinha. To date, I don’t know of anything concrete, but I think that in the coming weeks, and months, offers will arrive, especially from the Premier League. Saudi Arabia also tried to sign him in the past. Lamine Yamal is non-transferable: the club considers him the present and the future of Barcelona,” wrote Moretto.

Raphinha has appeared 22 times across competitions this season for the La Liga champions, registering four goals and seven assists.

Javier Tebas outlines the reasons for Barca's financial woes

La Liga president Javier Tebas believes that Barcelona’s habit of offering huge salaries is the root of their financial problems.

The Catalan giants are under severe financial distress which has crippled them in the transfer market of late. The La Liga champions have had to resort to targeting free agents and loan deals as a result and the situation has shown no signs of improving so far.

Speaking to Portuguese daily A Bola, Tebas insisted that Barcelona failed to adapt to the reduction in income during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Barcelona has always had the habit of going to the maximum salary limit imposed by LaLiga. Then the pandemic happened, income fell drastically, but salaries remained high, and the contracts were lengthy - for several years due to the issue of amortization,” said Tebas.

“The consequence was that they couldn’t adapt to the reduction in income. Other clubs, yes, managed to do it, Real Madrid, for example, never reached the limit they could reach, they were more cautious and that gave them room to manoeuvre, when the crisis arrived, be able to control the situation,” he added.

Barca will be hoping to raise funds from player sales this summer.