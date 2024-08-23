Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalan giants eyeing Jadon Sancho, club want €25m for Danish ace, and more - August 23, 2024

Barcelona are putting together final preparations ahead of their upcoming La Liga game against Athletic Bilbao at home on Saturday, August 24. Hansi Flick has made a winning start to his tenure at Camp Nou, picking up all three points against Valencia in their league opener.

Meanwhile, the Catalan giants are interested in Jadon Sancho. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have set their asking price for a Danish midfielder.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 23, 2024.

Barcelona eyeing Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho

Barcelona have entered the race to sign Jadon Sancho this summer, according to SPORT. The Englishman has endured a mixed time at Manchester United since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

Trending

His career reached a new low after a fallout with manager Erik ten Hag last season, which saw him shipped back to Signal Iduna Park on loan in January 2024. The player resolved his differences with the Dutch tactician over the summer, but his future remains uncertain.

It is believed that the Red Devils are keen to let him go and the Catalan giants are interested. The La Liga side reportedly tasted defeat in their pursuit of Nico Williams this summer and remain eager to sign a new wide forward before the end of the transfer window.

Barcelona apparently have their eyes on Juventus' Federico Chiesa for the job. However, if a move for the Italian attacker fails to materialize, they will turn to Sancho. While the Englishman could be open to joining the Catalans, the transfer won't be a straightforward affair.

Manchester United are unlikely to entertain a loan offer, which is the approach the La Liga giants are expected to take. The player's exorbitant wages could also pose a problem to their plans.

Catalan giants want €25m for Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen

Barcelona want €25m to part ways with Andreas Christensen this summer, according to journalist Luis Miguelsanz (via SPORT). The Danish defender arrived at Camp Nou last year as a free agent following the expiry of his contract with Chelsea.

Christensen was a first-team regular last season, registering 42 appearances across competitions, all but five of which were starts. The Catalans are looking to raise funds from player sales this summer and have now decided to cash in on the 28-year-old.

The Dane was initially reluctant to leave the La Liga giants, but is now ready for a new adventure. He is hoping to join a club that can guarantee him regular football and a return to the Premier League could also be on the cards.

Newcastle United were previously interested in Christensen, but are now struggling to adhere to FFP regulations. Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are apparently keeping a close eye on his situation. Barcelona are yet to receive an offer for Christensen, whose contract at Camp Nou expires in 2026.

Vitor Roque set to join Real Betis, says Fabrizio Romano

Vitor Roque

Vitor Roque is on his way to Real Betis on loan from Barcelona this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian forward has endured a nightmare run at Camp Nou since arriving in January this year.

The 19-year-old has failed to live up to expectations and the Catalans are ready to let him go. The player apparently rejected the chance to move to the Middle East, while the La Liga giants were previously in talks with Sporting regarding a move.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Vitor Roque turned down the Portuguese club in favour of staying in Spain.

“Another Barcelona exit to watch is Vitor Roque, who now looks set to move to Real Betis on loan rather than choosing a permanent move to Sporting Lisbon,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Roque also had other offers, Al Hilal for sure, but the player rejected them. Then in Italy also Lazio considered a move for Roque, but Sporting were pushing with €20m plus add-ons bid, rejected by the player as he wants to stay in Spain."

He concluded:

“It’s not been an easy time for him at Barca so far, but in football things can change fast, so his Barca future, in my opinion, is still open as his performances at Betis will mark his future.”

Barcelona signed the Brazilian to eventually succeed Robert Lewandowski at Camp Nou, but Vitor Roque has been a disappointment so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback