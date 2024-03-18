Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Bryan Zaragoza, Xavi backed to stay, and more - March 18, 2024

Barcelona secured an impressive 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Sunday, March 17, at Civitas Metropolitan Stadium in La Liga. Joao Felix, Robert Lewandowski, and Fermin Lopez scored the goals to power their team to second place in the league after 29 games.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are interested in Bryan Zaragoza. Elsewhere, a club legend has backed Xavi to stay at Camp Nou beyond this summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from March 18, 2024.

Barcelona eyeing Bryan Zaragoza

Bryan Zaragoza hasn't lived up to expectations at Allianz Arena

Barcelona are interested in Bryan Zaragoza, according to SPORT. The Spanish forward moved to Bayern Munich from Granada on a six-month loan in January and the Bavarians have an option to sign him permanently come summer. However, Zaragoza has struggled for chances so far with the Bundesliga champions and is behind Leroy Sane and Mathys Tel in Thomas Tuchel's pecking order.

The Spaniard has registered just 35 minutes of first-team action in the league so far and is understandably a frustrated figure at the Allianz Arena. The Catalans are eyeing his situation with interest as they look to add more quality to the final third. The 22-year-old has struggled to settle down in Germany and that has also affected his performance on the pitch.

Bayern Munich are apparently willing to cash in on him at the end of the season. Deco believes that Zaragoza can be a hit at Camp Nou and the club could move for him come summer.

Xavi backed to stay by club legend

Gerard Pique wants Xavi to stay

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique believes Xavi will make a U-turn on his decision to leave Camp Nou at the end of the season. The Catalans have endured a difficult campaign so far, prompting their Spanish manager to announce that he will leave the club this summer. Recent reports have suggested that the La Liga champions are already looking for Xavi's replacement.

However, speaking to The Times, Pique insisted that his former teammate's decision to leave is incorrect.

"I don’t think Xavi’s decision is 100% correct. Let’s see, I think he will stay. I don’t talk to Xavi every day, but we talked a few times, I want the best for him because it will be the best for the club," said Pique.

Pique went on to name Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta as his preferred candidates for the role, should Xavi leave.

"The obvious ones are Guardiola, because he had his past here, and he is the best coach right now, and Arteta. He would be a good one also. He understands Barcelona and played for Barça in the past," said Pique.

Former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has also been named as a candidate for the hot seat at Camp Nou.

Catalans eyeing €20m Joao Cancelo move

Joao Cancelo has been a hit at Camp Nou

Barcelona are hoping to complete a €20m move for Joao Cancelo this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Portuguese right-back joined the Catalans on loan from Manchester City last summer and has done well so far. Cancelo has established himself as a first-team regular, registering four goals and four assists from 32 games in all competitions.

The La Liga giants are happy with his contributions and want to keep him permanently at the club. However, with the player under contract until 2027 with the Citizens, Barcelona are worried that they could be priced out of a move. The Premier League champions are expected to demand a premium fee for their asset, despite the fact that he is no longer part of Pep Guardiola's plans.

Thankfully, the Catalans have found an ally in superagent Jorge Mendes. He has apparently taken up the responsibility of convincing City to let Cancelo leave for a reduced fee this year.