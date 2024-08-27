Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Bundesliga ace, club end Federico Chiesa chase, and more - August 27, 2024

Barcelona travel to the Estadio de Vallecas on Tuesday, August 27, to face Rayo Vallecano in their third La Liga fixture of the season. Hansi Flick's team come into the game in superb form, having won the first two games of the new term.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are interested in a Bundesliga defender. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have ended their pursuit of Federico Chiesa.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 27, 2024.

Barcelona eyeing Jonathan Tah

Jonathan Tah

Barcelona have entered the race to sign Jonathan Tah this summer, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg. The German defender is in the final year of his contract with Bayer Leverkusen and is unwilling to sign a new deal.

Tah was crucial to Leverkusen's rise last season, registering 48 appearances across competitions. However, the 28-year-old is seeking a new adventure now, amid interest from Bayern Munich.

Die Werkself have reluctantly agreed to let him go, and are reportedly engaged in talks with the Bavarians to script a deal. However, negotiations have failed to reach a breakthrough so far. The Catalans have now entered the fray.

The La Liga giants are looking at cost-effective options to strengthen their backline and have set their sights on Tah. The German defender will have to decide whether he wants to move to the Allianz Arena or Camp Nou in the coming days.

Interestingly, Tah had struggled for first-team action under Hansi Flick in the national team. As such, the German manager's presence in the dugout at Barcelona could affect his final decision.

Catalans end Federico Chiesa chase

Federico Chiesa

Barcelona have ended their pursuit of Federico Chiesa, according to MARCA. Recent reports have suggested that the Catalans have identified the Italian forward as a possible alternative to Nico Williams.

Chiesa is in the final year of his contract with Juventus and will be allowed to leave this summer. It was reported that the two clubs have agreed to a €12m deal for the 26-year-old in a three-year contract worth €4m per year.

However, MARCA have now rubbished those claims. It is believed that the Catalans do not have space in the squad for a new signing, as evident by their recent struggles in registering Dani Olmo.

Meanwhile, the La Liga giants are in financial distress and the above quoted amount is too high for them to afford. Finally, Barcelona are well covered in attack and can head into the season without a new face.

Raphinha has been linked with an exit all summer, but it now appears that he will stay. The Brazilian can operate in the left-forward position if needed, while Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati are also options for the job.

Barcelona monitoring Kaua Elias

Kaua Elias

Barcelona have set their sights on Kaua Elias, according to AS. The 18-year-old striker has earned rave reviews with his recent performances for Fluminense. Elias has registered four goals and set up one more from 16 games in the league in 2024.

His efforts have caused a stir at Camp Nou. The Catalans recently burnt their hands with a move for Vitor Roque. The 19-year-old arrived at the club this January with a huge reputation but has been a disappointment.

Vitor Roque has now joined Real Betis on loan this summer. Barcelona have identified Elias as a possible replacement, as they continue their search for Robert Lewandowski's successor. The Polish striker is in the final phase of his career and while he continues to go strong, the club remain keen to lay down succession plans.

Elias could be the right man for the job and could cost around €15-20m. His contract with the Brazilian club runs until the end of 2026. The Catalans are likely to face stiff competition for the 18-year-old, with Chelsea also among the clubs in the race.

However, the La Liga giants do not have the finances to initiate a move right now. They will also be wary of a repeat of the Vitor Roque situation and are likely to further monitor Elias before making a decision.

