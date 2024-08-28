Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Mohamed Simakan, Aston Villa want Raphinha, and more - August 28, 2024

Barcelona secured a 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano at Estadio de Vallecas on Tuesday, August 27, in La Liga. Goals from Pedri and debutant Dani Olmo helped Hansi Flick secure his third consecutive win this season.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are planning a late move for Mohamed Simakan. Elsewhere, Aston Villa are interested in Raphinha.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 28, 2024.

Barcelona eyeing Mohamed Simakan

Mohamed Simakan

Barcelona have set their sights on Mohamed Simakan, according to Foot Mercato. A new defender is fast emerging as a priority for Hansi Flick with only a few days left in the window.

Trending

Ronald Araujo is sidelined with a long-term injury, while Andreas Christensen will also be out of action for a couple of months. It was recently revealed that Eric Garcia has picked up a knock and won't be available for a while.

The Catalans are now short of defenders and are considering a late move for Simikan. The French defender has been quite impressive for RB Leipzig of late and could be a stellar option for the La Liga giants.

The 24-year-old is equally adept at center-back and right-back positions, but prising him away won't be easy. Simakan is under contract with the Bundesliga club until 2027, and has a €50m price tag on his head. Barcelona are already under severe financial distress and don't have the funds to facilitate such a deal.

Aston Villa want Raphinha

Raphinha is wanted back in the Premier League

Aston Villa are hoping to secure the services of Raphinha before the end of the transfer window, according to Caught Offside. The Birmingham-based club are on an upward rise under Unai Emery and have been planning to sign a new forward in recent days.

They have set their sights on Raphinha, who has been linked with an exit from Barcelona all summer. The Catalans are looking to raise funds from player sales this year to address their financial woes.

The La Liga giants are yet to achieve the 1:1 La Liga rule, as evident with their difficulties in registering Dani Olmo. As such, they could be willing to cash in on Raphinha this summer.

The Brazilian already has experience of playing in the Premier League with Leeds United and could hit the ground running at Villa Park. However, recent reports have suggested that he wants to stay at Barcelona.

Catalans suffer Federico Chiesa blow

Federico Chiesa

Federico Chiesa is in talks to join Liverpool this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. Barcelona remain heavily linked with a move for the Italian forward, who is likely to leave Juventus this year.

Chiesa has entered the final year of his contract with the Bianconeri and is apparently not part of Thiago Motta's plans. The Catalans are looking for a new left-forward at the moment and have the 26-year-old on their agenda.

The La Liga giants initially wanted Nico Williams for the role, but the Spaniard looks set to stay at Athletic Bilbao. Hansi Flick has identified Chiesa as an alternative but Liverpool could ruin his plans. The Italian is reportedly ready to move to Anfield and the Reds can secure his services for just €15m this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback