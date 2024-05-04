Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans face Adrien Rabiot competition, club have Joshua Kimmich worry, and more - May 4, 2024

Barcelona will travel to the Montilivi Stadium to face third-placed Girona in La Liga on Saturday, May 4. Xavi's men will be eager to pick up a win to consolidate the second spot, with the league title now all but out of reach.

Meanwhile, the Catalan giants will face competition from Bayern Munich for the services of Adrien Rabiot. Elsewhere, Barca are worried that their pursuit of Joshua Kimmich could end in disappointment.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 4, 2024.

Barcelona face competition for Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot is wanted at Camp Nou

Barcelona will face competition from Bayern Munich in the race to sign Adrien Rabiot this summer, according to Caught Offside.

The French midfielder's contract with Juventus expires at the end of this season and he is unlikely to sign a new deal. Rabiot has appeared 31 times across competitions this season for the Serie A giants, registering four goals and three assists. He could be a stellar addition to Barca's squad, with his availability on a Bosman move also making him an enticing prospect for the club.

However, the player will not be short of options, and could also choose to move to the Allianz Arena this year. The Bavarians are looking to add more quality to their midfield after an underwhelming season and have their eyes on Rabiot.

Manchester United are also interested in the 29-year-old and are even willing to offer him a three-year contract worth €10m per year.

Barca have Joshua Kimmich worry

Joshua Kimmich has admirers at Camp Nou

Barcelona are worried that Joshua Kimmich could sign a new deal with Bayern Munich this summer, according to journalist Toni Juanmarti.

The German midfielder will enter the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich this summer. The Catalan giants are hoping to secure his services for a reduced fee a the end of this season. Xavi is looking for a new pivot midfielder who can dictate the tempo of the game from midfield and has set his sights on Kimmich.

The 29-year-old has been outstanding for the Bavarians over the years, but speculation is ripe regarding his future. Kimmich has appeared 39 times across competitions this season, registering two goals and 10 assists, and the La Liga giants want his expertise in Camp Nou.

However, they are now worried that the player could commit his future to the Bundesliga outfit in the coming days. Barcelona remain financially unstable, which is likely to hurt their approach in the transfer market this summer.

Barca are unable to make an offer for the German midfielder just yet, and they believe that could hurt their chances of securing the player's services. A stay at the Allianz Arena could seem like a safer bet to the player and the Catalans believe that he could sign a new deal with Bayern.

Xavi opens up on Robert Lewandowski's future

Robert Lewandowski's future at Camp Nou remains up in the air

Xavi has revealed that Barcelona will decide on Robert Lewandowski's future at the end of this season.

The Polish striker hasn't been in his element this season, although he has picked up pace of late. Lewandowski has now scored 23 goals and set up nine more from 44 outings across competitions this season. However, his efforts haven't been enough to help his team win Silverware this campaign.

Recent reports have suggested that Barca are considering the 35-year-old's exit to address their finances. Lewandowski will be 36 later this year and is among the club's highest-paid players. Xavi is likely to look for younger names to help usher in a new era at Camp Nou.

Speaking to the press, as cited by Barca Universal, however, the Spanish manager insisted that the Polish striker remains highly valued at Barcelona.

"If he understands criticism, he has to understand if it comes from the coach. We value Lewandowski a lot and for the future, we will decide at the end of the season," said Xavi.

Lewandowski's contract with the La Liga giants runs until 2026.