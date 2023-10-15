Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans face competition for Dani Olmo, Inter Miami want Sergi Roberto, and more - October 15, 2023

Barcelona are preparing for their upcoming home game in La Liga against Athletic Bilbao on October 22. Manager Xavi Hernandez will be eager to pick up a win to continue his quest to defend the league title.

Meanwhile, the Catalans face competition for the signature of Dani Olmo. Elsewhere, Inter Miami are planning to take Sergi Roberto to the MLS.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from October 15, 2023.

Barcelona face competition for Dani Olmo

Dani Olmo has admirers at the Camp Nou

Barcelona face competition from Manchester City for the services of Dani Olmo, according to Football Insider.

The Spanish playmaker has earned admirers at the Camp Nou following his impressive rise with RB Leipzig. The 25-year-old has already amassed five goals and one assist from four appearances this season for the Bundesliga side.

The Catalans are looking to inject a shot of creativity into their ranks next year and have their eyes on their former player. Prising him away from Leipzig looks impossible in January, but the German outfit are likely to be more accepting of a big-money move next summer.

The La Liga giants will have to massively improve their finances to fund a deal. They will also have to ward off City to get Olmo back to his former hunting ground.

Inter Miami want Sergi Roberto

Sergi Roberto is wanted in the MLS

Inter Miami are planning to target Sergi Roberto in 2024, according to Marca.

The Spanish utility man is no longer an indispensable part of plans at Barcelona and finds himself someway down the pecking order under Xavi. The 31-year-old has registered just two starts this season and Inter Miami are planning to offer him a chance at regular football next year.

The Herons boast the presence of Lionel Messi in their ranks, along with former Catalans stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. However, manager Tata Martino is eying further reinforcements and has Roberto on his agenda. The Spaniard has also previously expressed a desire to play in the MLS, although he was hoping to continue with the La Liga champions for a while.

“I do not face this season as my last season at Barcelona, I do not think beyond enjoying the moment, the club of my life. I'm lucky, and I don't think about the future. I like the United States, I always come here, especially to New York,” said Roberto.

He continued:

"I like the MLS, I already had friends who played like Fontas, Ilie... it is a country and a league where I would like to play but in a few years. I don't see it in the near future, I value it in the long term. The MLS will be a few years from now.”

Roberto was handed the armband at the Camp Nou this summer following Busquets' departure.

Catalans not eying Kaoru Mitoma

Kaoru Mitoma has been on red-hot form this season

Barcelona are not interested in Kaoru Mitoma, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Japanese forward has been outstanding for Brighton & Hove Albion of late. This season, the 26-year-old has racked up three goals and four assists from 11 games across competitions. Recent reports have hinted that his efforts have turned heads at Camp Nou, where Xavi remains in the market for attacking reinforcements.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that Mitoma is likely to commit to his long-term future at Amex soon.

“I’m aware of some talk of Barcelona making Kaoru Mitoma a top target for 2024, but honestly at the moment I’m not aware of anything concrete. Mitoma is appreciated by many clubs around Europe, but there’s really nothing advanced with anyone at this stage."

"Brighton, however, are making progress in new deal talks with Mitoma, and it’s expected to be agreed soon,” wrote Romano.

The Seagulls have the habit of securing big money deals for their stars, so Mitoma could become available for a blockbuster fee in the future.