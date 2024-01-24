Barcelona Transfer News Roundup Catalans make Robert Lewandowski decision, club suffer Arthur Vermeeren setback, and more - January 24, 2024

Barcelona will travel to San Mames on Wednesday (January 24) to face Athletic Bilbao in the quarterfinal of Copa del Rey. Xavi's team arrive at the tie on a two-game winning run across competitions.

Meanwhile, the Spanish champions are ready to let Robert Lewandowski decide his future this summer. Elsewhere, the Catalans have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Arthur Vermeeren.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from January 24, 2024.

Barcelona make Robert Lewandowski decision

Robert Lewandowski’s future remains up in the air

Barcelona will allow Robert Lewandowski to decide if he wants to stay at Camp Nou beyond the summer, according to SPORT.

The Polish striker arrived from Bayern Munich in 2022. He powered the Catalans to the La Liga title last campaign but has endured a difficult time this season. Lewandowski has scored 12 goals and set up five more from 27 outings across competitions this year, with the Spanish champions struggling as a whole.

However, Barcelona remain happy with the 35-year-old and want him to stay at for as long as he wants. Lewandowski has been linked with an exit of late, with clubs from Saudi Arabia reportedly eyeing him with interest.

The Pole has previously insisted that he is capable of playing at the highest level for three to four seasons more. The Catalans are not actively looking to offload him, but will not stand in the player’s way if he receives a lucrative offer from elsewhere. Lewandowski’s contract with the club runs until 2026.

Catalans suffer Arthur Vermeeren setback

Barcelona have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Arthur Vermeeren. According to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Atletico Madrid have reached a verbal agreement with Royal Antwerp to sign the Belgian midfielder this month.

The 18-year-old has been very impressive this season and has also turned heads at Camp Nou. He has registered 32 appearances across competitions, registering two goals and six assists.

The Catalans are in the market for a new midfielder and have Vermeeren on their wish list. However, their poor financial situation has restricted their spending power this month.

Los Rojiblancos have taken advantage of the situation and moved ahead of the competition. Their initial €15 million proposal was rejected by Antwerp. But Atletico Madrid returned with an improved offer of more than €25 million, which has apparently done the trick. Only the final details remain before the teenager can arrive at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium this month.

Ernesto Valverde labels Barcelona as Copa del Rey favorites

Ernesto Valverde has spoken highly of his former team

Athletic Bilbao manager Ernesto Valverde believes Barcelona are the favorites to win the Copa del Rey this season.

The two teams face off on Wednesday in the quarterfinal of the tournament and Valverde will be hoping to get the better of his old side. The Spanish manager was in charge of the Catalans from 2017 to 2020, winning the league, Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana.

Ahead of the tie, Valverde was full of praise for the reigning La Liga champions, saying in a press conference:

"Barcelona are the reigning champions of La Liga, they have not yet lost an away game and we know that they are a strong opponent. Not only are they favourites for the game but also to win the competition. However, we are playing at San Mames, in front of our fans and we want to win. We’re going to do everything we can to make it a great night," said Valverde.

He continued:

"They are a very powerful team with possession, a team that pushes you back many times and has people who can break you into space. Ferran and Lamine Yamal are now in great form. They are an opponent who, when pressed, always give their best. The other day they had just lost the Super Cup and played a great game against Betis.”

Xavi will be keen to win the Copa del Rey this season after missing out last year.