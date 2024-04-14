Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans planning Ronald Araujo renewal, club confident of Pau Cubarsi stay, and more - April 14, 2024

Barcelona secured a 1-0 win over Cadiz on Saturday in La Liga. Joao Felix's goal kept his team in the title race, although they still remain eight points behind leaders Real Madrid after 31 games.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are planning to extend Ronald Araujo's stay at Camp Nou. Elsewhere, the La Liga champions remain confident of keeping Pau Cubarsi at the club.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from April 14, 2024.

Barcelona planning Ronald Araujo renewal

Ronald Araujo is not short of suitors

Barcelona are planning to offer Ronald Araujo a new deal, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Uruguayan defender is a key member of the first team squad, and has appeared 32 times across competitions this season. However, speculation regarding his future refuses to end ahead of the summer.

Bayern Munich have had their eyes on the 25-year-old for a while. They were apparently close to securing his services in the winter, before the move broke down, and could return for the player this summer. Araujo is also reportedly wanted by Manchester United, who are eyeing defensive reinforcements this year.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the Catalans are yet to initiate talks with Araujo's camp regarding a new deal.

“There’s no updates or developments on Ronald Araujo’s future yet. Barcelona are fully focused on the pitch now, but then they will discuss many contracts including Araujo, Pedri, Cubarsi and more. Many clubs appreciate Araujo but Barca will offer him a new deal, that’s been the expectation at the club for a long time," wrote Romano.

Araujo's contract with the La Liga champions expires in 2026.

Catalans confident of Pau Cubarsi staying

Pau Cubarsi has been a revelation this season

Barcelona are confident of keeping Pau Cubarsi at the club amid rising interest in his services, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Spanish defender exploded onto the scene this season and has caught the eye of clubs across the continent. Cubarsi has appeared 16 times across competitions for the senior side and is already tipped to have a great future ahead.

The 17-year-old's performances have added to speculation regarding his future. Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly keen on securing his services with rumours claiming that Cubarsi has a €10m release clause. However, the Catalans are confident that the Spaniard won't leave. The La Liga champions are even planning to tie the player down to a lengthy contract once he turns 18 next year.

Sergino Dest not eager for Camp Nou return

Sergino Dest is hoping for a permanent departure from Camp Nou

Sergino Dest has hinted that he would like to leave Barcelona this summer. The American right-back is currently on loan at PSV Eindhoven from Barcelona and has been quite impressive with the Dutch club so far. Dest has appeared 37 times in all competitions this season, registering two goals and seven assists. PSV are reportedly pleased with his efforts and are likely to take up the option to sign him permanently come summer.

Speaking to the press, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, Dest insisted that his future will be decided in time.

"PSV are happy with me and I’m enjoying my stay here. My future? Time will tell. Barcelona? No, I want to develop. My future, wherever I am, is to play and develop," said Dest.

The Eredivisie side can sign the 23-year-old for €10m at the end of this season.