Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans receive Bernardo Silva boost, Xavi considering Camp Nou stay, and more - April 24, 2024

Barcelona will host Valencia at the Estadi Olympic Lluis Companys on Monday, April 29, in La Liga. The Catalans are second in the league table with six games left to play, 11 points behind arch rivals Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, the reigning Spanish champions have received a boost in their efforts to sign Bernardo Silva this summer. Elsewhere, Xavi could perform a U-turn and opt to stay at Camp Nou beyond this season.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from April 24, 2024.

Barcelona receive Bernardo Silva boost

Bernardo Silva is wanted at Camp Nou

Barcelona have received a boost in their efforts to bring Bernardo Silva to Camp Nou this summer. According to SPORT, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have ended their pursuit of the Portuguese midfielder. Silva is among the finest midfielders on the continent at the moment and has been in fine form for Manchester City over the years.

The 29-year-old continues to be decisive for Pep Guardiola's team and has appeared 42 times this season, registering 11 goals and five assists. The Catalans are long-term admirers of the Portuguese and are hoping to prise him away at the end of this season. Silva reportedly has a release clause in his contract worth around €50-60m, which makes him affordable for the La Liga giants.

Barcelona have reportedly made the 29-year-old a priority target for the summer, with Xavi apparently keen to work with him. The player is not short of options and the Parisians were also hoping to take him back to France. However, it is now believed that Silva has no desire to join PSG, as he wishes to respect his ties with Monaco. The Parisians have now given up on the player and are looking at alternate targets.

The developments will please the Camp Nou hierarchy, and the club also have an advantage in the race for Silva. The player is apparently eager to join the Catalans and if he leaves the Etihad this summer, his priority is to move to Spain.

Xavi considering Camp Nou stay

Xavi is contemplating a U-turn on his decision to leave Barcelona this summer, according to MARCA. The Spanish manager announced earlier this year that he will part ways with the club at the end of the season. The decision was taken on the back of a poor run of results, but his team have since returned to form.

While it hasn't been enough to guarantee passage into the semifinals of the Champions League, the Catalans are pleased with his efforts. Club president Joan Laporta is hoping to convince him to stay and now Xavi has agreed to sit down for a discussion regarding his future. Laporta and Deco will pledge their full support in the meeting and the Spanish manager could agree to see out his contract, which runs until 2025.

Catalans ready to offload Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo's future at Camp Nou remains up in the air

Barcelona are ready to cash in on Ronald Araujo this summer, according to SPORT. The Uruguayan defender has been a first team regular this season and isn't short of suitors ahead of the summer. Bayern Munich are long-term admirers of the 25-year-old and were keen to sign him in January. The Bavarians are likely to return for the player in the summer, and could face competition for his signature from Manchester United.

The Catalans would ideally like him to stay, but believe his sale could help them address their poor finances. The La Liga giants are hoping to raise €80m from his exit. The player has publicly stated his desire to continue his stay at Camp Nou and recently revealed that he is in talks for a new deal.