Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans receive Joshua Kimmich boost, Luis Enrique rules out summer return, and more - March 22, 2024

Barcelona will face Las Palmas in La Liga at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on March 30. The Catalan giants are second in the league table after 29 games, eight points behind bitter rivals Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Barca have received a boost in their plans to sign Joshua Kimmich. Elsewhere, Luis Enrique has ruled himself out of the running for Xavi's replacement at the Camp Nou.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from March 22, 2024.

Barcelona receive Joshua Kimmich boost

Joshua Kimmich is wanted at Camp Nou

Barcelona have received a boost in plans to sign Joshua Kimmich this summer.

According to AS, Bayern Munich are proposing a swap deal for the German midfielder involving Ronald Araujo. The Uruguayan defender is a long-term target for the Bavarians, who failed in an attempt to prise him away in the winter.

The Bundesliga champions remain determined to get their man come summer and are planning to use the Catalans' interest in Kimmich to their advantage.

The La Liga champions are in the market for a new No. 6 to fill the boots of Sergio Busquets. Kimmich is tailor-made for the role. His contract with Bayern Munich expires in 2025 and he hasn't put pen on paper to a new deal yet.

Barcelona remain attentive to the situation and recent reports have suggested that the 29-year-old is also open to a move to Camp Nou.

However, given Araujo's importance to the club's plans, they might not be open to the proposal. The La Liga giants could try to sign Kimmich on a cash-only deal instead, but the Bavarians are likely to demand €60-70m for his services.

Luis Enrique rules out summer return to Camp Nou

Luis Enrique is not eyeing a Camp Nou return this summer

Luis Enrique has distanced himself from the soon to be vacated hot seat at Barcelona.

The Catalan giants are looking for a new manager following Xavi's decision to leave at the end of this season. Multiple candidates have been linked with the job, including former manager Enrique, who is currently in charge of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

However, speaking recently as cited by Barca Blaugranes, the Spanish manager insisted that he remains committed to the Ligue 1 champions.

"I have always said that I would like to but reality says that it is very difficult for our paths to cross,” he said. Now they will need a coach but my rule is to fulfill my contracts and with the people who trust me. It won’t be me. I will never do it," said Enrique.

Enrique is all set to face his former club in the quarterfinals of the Champions League next month. Looking ahead to the tie, the Spaniard stated that he will remain professional despite his lengthy ties with the La Liga champions.

"I have been a culé and a culé member for 25 years but this is my profession and I will try with all my effort to help my team win the tie. I will be a member of Barça and Sporting until I die. I see the tie against Barça as very difficult, not only because they have won five Champions Leagues but because of the greatness of the club," said Enrique.

Former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick is also in the running for the Camp Nou job.

Catalan giants eyeing Stanislav Lobotka, says agent

Stanislav Lobotka has admirers at Camp Nou

Barcelona are interested in Stanislav Lobotka, according to his agent Branislav Jarusek.

The Slovakian midfielder remains an integral part of Napoli's starting XI and has already appeared 40 times across competitions this season. The Catalan giants are looking to add more steel to the middle of the park this summer and have been linked with the 29-year-old.

Speaking recently, as cited by Tutto Napoli, Jarusek revealed that Xavi has enquired about the player on multiple occasions.

"Lobotka would like to play for a club that fights to win the Champions League. He is nearly 30 so if he gets an irrefutable offer, we’ll discuss it with the club,” said Branislav Jarusek.

“We spoke about it with Deco. Barcelona would sign him, but many things must happen. Stanislav sent me a screenshot of what Xavi said about him. I sent him one showing the many times we spoke about him, because he [Xavi] often asks me about Lobotka," he added.

Lobotka's contract with Napoli expires in 2027.