Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans rejected Kylian Mbappe move, Hansi Flick wants Joshua Kimmich, and more - June 5, 2024

Barcelona have handed Hansi Flick the keys to the first team after an underwhelming 2023/24 season. The club parted ways with Xavi and appointed Flick as his successor at the end of last month.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that the Catalans rejected the chance to sign Kylian Mbappe early in his career. Elsewhere, Flick is keen to bring Joshua Kimmich to Camp Nou.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from June 5, 2024.

Barcelona rejected Kylian Mbappe move, says football agent

Kylian Mbappe

Barcelona opted against a move for Kylian Mbappe in the summer of 2018, according to football agent Josep Maria Minguella. Real Madrid have already announced the French superstar's arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Mbappe is among the best players in the world right now and is likely to take Los Blancos to greater heights. However, he could have been plying his trade at Camp Nou had the Catalans hierarchy been a little more decisive. Mbappe was willing to join the Blaugrana in the summer of 2018, as Minguella outlined.

Speaking to SPORT, the football agent added that the club opted to sign Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund instead of Mbappe.

“My son, who was in France, told me that Monaco was liquidating the team. So, I spoke with the parents personally, the boy was 18 years old, and with Neymar’s departure, he told me that it would be a pleasure to go to Barca," said Minguella.

He continued:

"I told Barcelona and they responded that, for the same value, Ousmane Dembele was better suited to them. They thought that the then Borussia Dortmund footballer was more suited to Barca’s way of playing. It’s a short story, but sad.”

Mbappe went on to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and has since registered 256 goals and 108 assists from 308 games for the Parisians.

Hansi Flick wants Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich

Hansi Flick has identified Joshua Kimmich as a priority target for this summer, according to SPORT. Barcelona are looking for a new pivot midfielder, with Oriol Romeu failing to live up to the task of replacing Sergio Busquets. Kimmich is a long-term target for the Catalans and is the ideal candidate for the role.

The German midfielder has been indispensable for Bayern Munich over the years, but his contract expires next summer. The 29-year-old is yet to sign a new deal, adding to speculation regarding his future. Flick worked with Kimmich during their time together at the Allianz Arena and is apparently a huge fan of the player.

The German manager has asked the Spanish giants to complete a move for his countryman. The club's initial offer has fallen short of Kimmich's expectations. The player earns €19.5m gross at the Bavarians at the moment, and Barcelona will struggle to match those numbers.

There's considerable interest in the 29-year-old's services, with Manchester City and even Real Madrid linked with the player of late. However, Flick's presence could tilt the tide towards the Catalans, especially since Kimmich remains open to a move to Camp Nou.

Alejandro Balde wants to stay at Camp Nou, says Fabrizio Romano

Alejandro Balde

Alejandro Balde has no plans to leave Camp Nou this summer, according to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The 20-year-old is currently sidelined after rupturing his tendon.

Balde registered 28 appearances across competitions in the 2023/24 season, scoring one goal and setting up one more. He has previously been linked with a move to Manchester United, although recent reports have suggested that Hansi Flick wants the Spanish left-back to stay.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano hinted that Barcelona could be tempted to offload Balde to adhere to FFP norms.

“Alejandro Balde has been linked with United in the past and there have been some reports again about the young left-back’s Barcelona future being in doubt,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Still, I have no information on this and my understanding is that Balde is not planning to leave, he could be an important player for new manager Hansi Flick, so at the moment it’s all quiet. Then for Financial Fair Play situation, at Barca things can always change…but there’s no bid as of now.”

Balde's contract with the Catalans runs until 2028.