Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans sack Xavi, Bayern Munich want Frenkie de Jong, and more - May 25, 2024

Barcelona are preparing to travel to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Sunday, May 26, to face Sevilla in their final game of the season. The Catalans are all set to finish second this year, having surrendered their league title to Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, the club have decided to part ways with Xavi at the end of this campaign. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich are eyeing a move for Frenkie de Jong this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 25, 2024.

Barcelona sack Xavi

Xavi Hernández

Barcelona have decided to remove Xavi from the hot seat at Camp Nou at the end of this season. Last month, the Spanish manager performed a U-turn on his decision to leave this summer on the request of the club. However, the Catalans were furious with their manager's recent comments regarding the club's spending in the market. They have now decided to end his stay at the club at the end of the campaign.

In a statement shared on their website, the Spanish giants stated that Sunday's match against Sevilla will be Xavi's final game in charge.

“Today Friday, FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta has informed Xavi Hernández that he will not be continuing as first team coach in the 2024-25 season. The meeting happened at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper and was also attended by sporting vice-president Rafa Yuste, director of sport Anderson Luís de Souza, Deco, Xavi, Òscar Hernández and Sergio Alegre," said the club.

They continued:

"FC Barcelona wishes to thank Xavi for his work as coach, as well as for his inimitable career as a player and as team captain, and wishes him every future success in the world. Xavi Hernández will be coaching the team for the last time in Sunday’s game away to Sevilla.”

Hansi Flick has already been appointed as Xavi's successor, as confirmed by acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Bayern Munich want Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong

Bayern Munich want to take Frenkie de Jong to the Allianz Arena this summer, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg. The Bavarians are preparing for an eventful summer after an underwhelming season. They are already hot on the heels of Ronald Araujo and have now added his teammate to their wish list as well.

De Jong's future at Camp Nou remains up in the air, despite the fact that he remains a key figure for the club. The Catalans have previously attempted to offload him and could look to ease their financial issues by cashing in on him this summer. Manchester United are already keen to sign the 27-year-old and Bayern Munich have now joined the fray. The player's contract runs until 2026.

Atletico Madrid not in talks to sign Marcos Alonso

Marcos Alonso

Atletico Madrid are not working on a Bosman move for Marcos Alonso this summer, according to journalist Matteo Moretto. The Spanish defender's contract with Barcelona is set to expire next month and the club have decided not to hand him a new deal. Alonso is a forgotten man at the Camp Nou, appearing just eight times across competitions this season.

Recent reports have suggested that Los Rojiblancos have reached an agreement to sign the 33-year-old as a free agent. Mario Hermoso is expected to leave Atlético Madrid this summer and it is believed that the club have identified Alonso as his replacement. However, Moretto has refuted those claims, adding that the two parties are not in contact regarding a move.