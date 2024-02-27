Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans suffer Amadou Onana setback, European duo want teenage sensation, and more - February 27, 2024

Barcelona are preparing for their upcoming La Liga tie against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday (March 3) at San Mames. Xavi’s team will arrive at the game in high spirits following their 4-0 win over Getafe last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have suffered a blow in their attempts to sign Amadou Onana this summer. Elsewhere, two European giants are interested in the services of teenage defender Pau Cubarsi.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from February 27, 2024.

Barcelona suffer Amadou Onana setback

Amadou Onana is wanted at Camp Nou

Barcelona have suffered a setback in their attempts to sign Amadou Onana this summer. According to SPORT, Everton have rejected the Catalans’ €40m proposal for the Belgian. The Catalans remain in the market for midfield reinforcements and have set their sights on Onana. The 22-year-old has enjoyed a steady rise with the Toffees this season, registering three goals and one assist in 27 appearances across competitions.

However, with the Merseyside club in financial distress, Onana’s future remains up in the air. The La Liga giants are hoping to take advantage of the situation and price him away. However, their proposed offer isn’t to the liking of the Premier League side. The report adds that Everton want €60m to let their prized asset leave, which could be a problem for Barcelona.

European duo want teenage sensation

Pau Cubarsi has been a revelation at Camp Nou

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have set their sights on Pau Cubarsi, according to Fichajes. The 17-year-old is the latest sensation to emerge out of La Masia, and his recent displays with Barcelona have caught the imagination of the European duo. Cubarsi has already appeared nine times across competitions for the senior side, including six starts, and is a star in the making.

The Spanish defender has a €10m release clause in his contract, which makes him an enticing option for his suitors. The Bavarians could turn to the teenager as a replacement for Matthijs de Ligt, who remains linked with an exit from the Allianz Arena. Meanwhile, the Ligue 1 champions could bid adieu to Presnel Kimpembe at the end of this season and want Cubarsi to fill his shoes.

However, the 17-year-old is highly rated at Camp Nou, and the Catalans are likely to fight tooth and nail to keep him at the club. They could even attempt to tie him down to a new deal to end speculation about his future.

Phillipe Coutinho backs Jurgen Klopp to excel at Camp Nou

Jurgen Klopp could be a fantastic option to replace Xavi at Camp Nou

Former Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho believes Jurgen Klopp could be a good candidate to replace Xavi at Camp Nou. The German manager is all set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season following an impressive run with the Premier League giants. Meanwhile, Xavi has also decided to vacate his position with the Catalans following an underwhelming campaign so far.

Recent reports have linked Klopp with the hot seat at the La Liga giants. Former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick is also among the names in the running for the job, and is apparently ready to take his next assignment.

Speaking to Sport, Coutinho insisted that both men could be decent options for his former club.

“They are two great coaches. I have trained with both of them and the truth is that I had a very good relationship with them and their teams have always played very well. I would say any of these options are very good for any team in the world,” said Coutinho.

He added:

“Each one adapts, the coaches also adapt to the club's way of playing. We are talking about two great coaches who would fit into any team in the world. Football is always changing, there are always new ways to play and I think they are two great coaches, this is all I can say.”

Klopp is reportedly eyeing a sabbatical, so he is unlikely to take charge at Barcelona this summer.