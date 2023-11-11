Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans suffer Florian Wirtz setback, Girona eyeing Oriol Romeu return, and more - November 11, 2023

Barcelona are preparing to host Alaves at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday (November 12) in La Liga. Xavi's men need a win to drown the disappointment of midweek's 1-0 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have suffered a blow in their quest to sign Florian Wirtz. Elsewhere, Girona are hoping to re-sign Oriol Romeu.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from November 11, 2023.

Barcelona suffer Florian Wirtz setback

Florian Wirtz has admirers at the Camp Nou

Barcelona have suffered a setback in their plans to take Florian Wirtz to the Camp Nou. According to Caught Offside, Bayer Leverkusen want €120m to part ways with their prized asset. The German midfielder has been a revelation for the Bundesliga side since breaking into the first team in 2020.

This season, Wirtz has been in inspired form, picking up six goals and nine assists from 16 games across competitions. His efforts have helped Leverkusen sit at the top of the league table after 10 games. The Catalans are among the clubs attentive to his impressive rise. The La Liga champions are attempting to reclaim their heydays under Xavi, and remain keen to build an able squad for the purpose.

Wirtz is a generational talent who can instantly improve any team across the continent. Barcelona aspire to take him to the Camp Nou in the future, but it now appears that prising him away from the BayArena will be a tough ask. The German is under contract with Leverkusen until 2027 and they are only going to consider his departure for the quoted fee.

The Catalans' poor financial condition already puts them on the back foot in the pursuit of the 20-year-old. They will also face competition from Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Bayern Munich for Wirtz.

Girona eyeing Oriol Romeu return

Oriol Romeu is wanted back at Montilivi

Girona sporting director Quique Carcel has admitted that the club are willing to bring Oriol Romeu back to Estadi Montilivi. The Spanish midfielder left the Gironistes this summer to join Barcelona in a €3.4m deal. He was brought in to fill the shoes of the irreplaceable Sergio Busquets, who left the club to join Inter Miami.

However, Romeu has struggled to live up to expectations at the Camp Nou. While he has appeared 15 times across competitions this season, he has been off-color in recent games and has dropped down the pecking order. Recent reports have sparked talks of an exit from the club as early as next year, with his former club named as a possible destination.

Speaking to SPORT, Carcel confirmed those rumors but admitted that taking him back won't be easy:

"Personally, I want that 100%. Romeu gave us magical things. A lot of players told me that he taught them how to compete. It's not easy because he has a contract with Barcelona, but I don't see it as unlikely."

Girona are currently leading the La Liga title race after 12 games, with 10 wins and one defeat.

Catalans eying two signings in January

Barcelona are eyeing two additions to their squad this winter, according to SPORT. Recent reports have hinted that the club's financial situation makes additions in January next to impossible. However, it now appears that the Catalans are confident of raising enough funds before the end of the year to aid in squad reinforcements. The club are working to sell Barca Studios and are hoping to raise a few hundred million in the process.

The La Liga giants' prime target remains Vitor Roque, who they signed from Athletic Paranaense in the summer for €40m. He couldn't be registered due to the clubs' poor finances and Barcelona are hoping to get it done in the winter. The Catalans also want a new pivot midfielder and would prefer an affordable young face or someone established on loan or a short-term deal.