Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans suffer Giovani Lo Celso blow, club eying Bradley Barcola move, and more - August 24, 2023

Barcelona have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the 2023/24 campaign. Xavi's team next face Villarreal on Sunday in La Liga.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have suffered a setback in their plans to take Giovani Lo Celso to the Camp Nou. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are interested in Bradley Barcola.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 24, 2023.

Barcelona suffer Giovani Lo Celso blow

Giovani Lo Celso is unlikely to arrive at the Camp Nou this summer

Barcelona have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Giovani Lo Celso this summer. According to SPORT, Tottenham Hotspur have decided not to sell the Argentine this summer. The Catalans had earmarked the 27-year-old as the ideal addition to Xavi's squad before the end of the summer.

The Spanish manager wants to inject a shot of creativity into his team and has turned to Lo Celso in recent days. It was previously rumored that the Argentine is unhappy at the London club, and is looking to leave. There were also questions raised about his future, following his exclusion from the starting XI in the opening two games.

The La Liga giants have been monitoring the situation with interest and were planning to take the player on loan. Barcelona have also initiated contact with the 27-year-old's entourage to discuss a possible move. However, Spurs have turned down the proposal as they see no point in a loan move and will only consider a permanent departure this year.

Catalans eying Bradley Barcola move

Barcelona are interested in Bradley Barcola, according to L'Equipe. The French forward has been quite impressive for Lyon and is expected to take a higher step in his career this summer. The Catalans want him at the Camp Nou and have already established contact with the player's camp to facilitate a move.

The La Liga giants are not alone in their pursuit of the 20-year-old, with Chelsea also eying the player with interest. However, their quest could end in disappointment, as Barcola wants to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer. The Parisians remain focused on signing Randal Kolo Muani at the moment, which does provide the two European clubs a thin ray of hope.

Bernardo Silva signs new deal with Manchester City

Bernardo Silva will not leave the Etihad this summer

Bernardo Silva has signed an extension with Manchester City, the club have confirmed. The Portuguese midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona this summer. The Catalans had identified the 29-year-old as a priority target, and the player was also open to a new challenge.

However, City have always been adamant that Silva won't be sold, as he is considered a key figure under Pep Guardiola.

Meanwhile, the Catalans also struggled to raise funds to finance a move for the Portuguese. The La Liga giants were hoping to cash in on the deadwood, but their plan hasn't worked so far. The Citizens initiated talks with the player's entourage and have now reached a breakthrough. Silva has agreed to stay at the Etihad until 2026.