Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans suffer Joao Cancelo blow, club offer €20m for German ace, and more - August 29, 2024

Barcelona have picked up three wins on the run this season under Hansi Flick. The German manager will be eager to add to his good start when his team face Real Valladolid on Saturday, August 31, in LaLiga.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have missed out on Joao Cancelo this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have stepped up their efforts to sign a German defender.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 29, 2024.

Barcelona suffer Joao Cancelo blow

Joao Cancelo

Al-Hilal have secured the services of Joao Cancelo, Manchester City have confirmed. The Portuguese spent last season on loan at Camp Nou and Barcelona were eager to bring him back.

The LaLiga giants were locked in talks with the reigning Premier League champions to script a deal. The Catalans were hoping for another temporary arrangement, while City were pushing for a permanent deal.

The two clubs failed to reach an agreement, and Al-Hilal have snooped in to take advantage. Cancelo apparently had his heart set on a return to Barcelona and was waiting for the club all summer.

However, it was soon evident that the Catalans would be unable to secure his services, mostly due to their poor finances. The Saudi club reached an agreement with the English side and offered the player massive wages, which ultimately turned his head.

Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has added that Al-Hilal has agreed a €25m package with City for the 30-year-old. Cancelo has signed a three-year deal with the Saudi side, and will earn a whopping €15m per season.

Catalans offer €20m for Jonathan Tah

Jonathan Tah

Barcelona have submitted their opening offer for Jonathan Tah, according to journalist Roger Torello. The German defender is in the final year of his contract with Bayer Leverkusen and is likely to be on the move this year.

The Catalans have been forced into action following a series of injuries to defenders in recent weeks. Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, and Eric Garcia are all sidelined for a while, forcing Hansi Flick to turn to Tah.

The 28-year-old was a rock at the back for Leverkusen last season, helping them win the Bundesliga title. His efforts have also earned him admirers at Bayern Munich. However, the LaLiga giants are eager to win the race for his services and have now submitted a €20m bid for the German.

Interestingly, Leverkusen reportedly want €30m to let their prized asset leave, which could pose a problem for Barcelona. Meanwhile, Bayern are also eager to secure his signature and are likely to step up their efforts in the last couple of days of the summer.

Hansi Flick not interested in N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante

Hansi Flick rejected the chance to sign N'Golo Kante this year, according to Mundo Deportivo. Barcelona were linked with the Frenchman early this summer, with reports suggesting that he is ready to return to Europe this year.

The Catalans have been linked with midfield reinforcements all summer, with Oriol Romeu already returning to Girona on loan. Frenkie de Jong remains sidelined with injuries and the LaLiga giants are apparently looking for a new pivot midfielder.

However, Flick has opted to turn to the academy instead, with Marc Bernal emerging as a solution. The 17-year-old took the step up from La Masia to the first team this season and initial signs were extremely promising.

However, Bernal tore his ACL this week against Rayo Vallecano and is likely to miss the rest of the season. The situation has forced the club into action and Kante's name has been doing the rounds again.

However, Flick is unlikely to retract his earlier decision and sanction a move for the 33-year-old. The German manager is likely to keep his trust in Barcelona's fabled academy instead, with Marc Casado already impressive so far. Pau Prim - who has caught the eye with Barca B - could be an option as well.

