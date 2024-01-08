Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans suffer Joshua Kimmich blow, Tottenham want Andreas Christensen, and more - January 8, 2024

Barcelona secured a hard-fought 3-2 win over Barbastro on Sunday (January 7) in the Round of 32 of Copa del Rey. Fermin Lopez, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski found the back of the net to help the Spanish champions secure passage to the next round of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have suffered a setback in their plans to bring Joshua Kimmich to Camp Nou. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Andreas Christensen.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from January 8, 2024.

Barcelona suffer Joshua Kimmich blow

Joshua Kimmich is wanted at the Etihad

Barcelona have suffered a blow in their quest to secure the services of Joshua Kimmich. According to SPORT, Manchester City have jumped ahead of the Catalans in the race to sign the German midfielder.

Kimmich is among the finest in his position in the world right now and is tailor-made for Xavi's tactics at Camp Nou. The Spanish manager is on the hunt for a new pivot midfielder to replace the legendary Sergio Busquets.

Busquets left the La Liga champions last summer to move to Inter Miami and the club opted to bring in Oriol Romeu from Girona to fill his shoes. However, the former Girona midfielder has failed to live up to the task so far, prompting Barcelona to turn back to the market for solutions. Kimmich is a long-term target and has once again popped up on their radar.

The 28-year-old has entered the final 18 months of his contract with Bayern Munich and hasn't signed a new deal yet. The Catalans remain hopeful of prising him away this year, but their poor financial situation is hindering their plans.

City have taken advantage of the situation and are reportedly in the driving seat in the race for Kimmich. Guardiola worked with the German during their time together at the Allianz Arena and is now pushing for a reunion at the Etihad. Kimmich made 36 appearances under the Spaniard, providing two assists.

Tottenham Hotspur want Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen is wanted back in London

Tottenham Hotspur are keen to bring Andreas Christensen to north London, according to Fichajes.net.

The Danish defender joined the Catalans as a free agent after leaving Chelsea in the summer of 2022. Christensen has appeared 20 times across competitions for the La Liga giants this season, 18 of which have been starts. The 27-year-old's contract with Barcelona runs until 2026 and he is a key component of Xavi's team at the moment.

However, the club could be willing to let him go to address their financial woes. Spurs are in the market for defensive reinforcements and are already close to securing the services of Genoa's Radu Dragusin.

Ange Postecoglou also has his eyes on Christensen, who has experience playing in the Premier League, having made 93 appearances with Chelsea. However, Tottenham will face competition from Manchester United for the Danish defender's signature.

Catalans have three-man shortlist for midfield role

Barcelona have drawn up a three-man midfield shortlist for this month, according to SPORT. The Catalans are looking to address the gap in the middle of the park generated by Gavi's ACL injury. The Spaniard was a key member of the first team but is now expected to be sidelined for the rest of the season.

The La Liga champions want a new name to take his place and have already outlined conditions that this player must meet. He must be a physical midfielder capable of operating in the pivot, with international experience. The midfielder must be available on loan this month, with an affordable option to buy in the summer.

Barcelona are hoping to use funds generated from the sale of Barca Studios to help complete the deal. Three players have been shortlisted, although the report doesn't disclose their names.