Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans suffer Xavi Simons blow, club want Luis Diaz, and more - May 15, 2024

Barcelona are putting together final preparations ahead of their La Liga game against Almeria on Thursday, May 16. Xavi's team arrive at the game on second place in the league table after 35 games.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have suffered a setback in their efforts to bring Xavi Simons back to Camp Nou this summer. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are prioritising a move for Luis Diaz this year.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 15, 2024.

Barcelona suffer Xavi Simons blow

Xavi Simons

Barcelona have suffered a setback in their efforts to sign Xavi Simons this summer. According to SPORT, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have no desire to allow the player to join the Catalans on loan. The 21-year-old is currently on loan at RB Leipzig and has been a revelation so far. Simons has appeared 42 times across competitions this season, registering nine goals and 15 assists.

The La Liga giants have been impressed with his efforts and are hoping to bring him back to Camp Nou this summer, albeit on loan. The Dutch attacking midfielder rose through the ranks at La Masia before leaving in 2019. However, a return to his alma mater looks unlikely at the moment. The Parisians want him to stay and will not consider his exit, especially to Barcelona.

Catalans want Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz has admirers at Camp Nou

Barcelona are eager to bring Luis Diaz to Camp Nou this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Catalans are looking for a new winger this summer amid the uncertainties surrounding the futures of Raphinha and Vitor Roque. They have identified Diaz as their preferred candidate for the job. The Colombian forward has been in fine form for Liverpool this season, registering 13 goals and five assists from 50 outings across competitions.

Diaz's father has previously claimed that his son dreams of a move to Camp Nou. The 27-year-old remains a key figure at Liverpool but multiple changes are expected at Anfield this summer, with Jurgen Klopp set to leave. The Colombian is under contract until 2027, so prising him away could be a costly affair. However, the Spanish giants could raise enough funds through player sales and strategic partnerships to secure Diaz.

Barcelona yet to make Vitor Roque decision, says Fabrizio Romano

Vitor Roque

Barcelona are yet to make a decision regarding the future of Vitor Roque, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian forward has struggled for chances since arriving at Camp Nou in January, appearing 13 times across competitions, only two of which have been starts. The player's agent recently sent the rumour mill into overdrive by suggesting that a move could be on the cards this summer.

Manchester United are apparently eyeing Vitor Roque with interest and want to secure him on a loan deal. Recent reports have even stated that a swap deal involving Mason Greenwood could be on the cards. However, Romano has refuted those claims.

In his column for Caught Offside, the transfer guru named Raphinha and Ansu Fati as two players who could be on the move this summer.

“Deco has not decided anything on the future of Vitor Roque yet. There will be a meeting between all parties in the next days, discussions will follow with all parties involved to decide on the player’s future. Some patience is needed on this case among many, many rumours. Still, with Financial Fair Play concerns, Barcelona will have to sell some players this summer of course,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“However, for now I can guarantee they have not decided anything yet, every day on media it looks like one player is leaving but the reality is that at the moment it’s still quiet. For example, Ansu Fati remains one of the players expected to leave and let’s see what kind of proposals they will receive for Raphinha.”

Raphinha has scored ten goals and set up 12 more from 36 games across competitions this season.