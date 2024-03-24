Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans turn down €200m Lamine Yamal offer, club plan £20m Joao Cancelo move, and more - March 24, 2024

Barcelona are second in the La Liga table after 29 games this season, eight points behind leaders Real Madrid. Xavi's team next face Las Palmas at home in the league on Saturday, March 30.

Meanwhile, the Catalans turned down a massive offer for Lamine Yamal. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions are confident that they can sign Joao Cancelo for £20m this summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from March 24, 2024.

Barcelona turn down €200m Lamine Yamal offer

Lamine Yamal has been a revelation this season

Barcelona have turned down a €200m offer for Lamine Yamal, according to club president Joan Laporta. The Spanish forward has exploded onto the scenes at Camp Nou this season and has already caught the imagination of clubs across Europe. Already compared to Lionel Messi, the 16-year-old has appeared 39 times across competitions for the Catalans, registering six goal and seven assists.

Speaking recently, as cited by MARCA, Laporta labeled Yamal as the future of the team.

"We have received offers for players like Lamine Yamal, for 200 million euros, and we have said no. Because we trust the boy, because he is the future of the team," said Laporta.

He continued:

"Because we trust in the boy, in his sporting potential, and we don't have the need, on the contrary. We are in a process of economic recovery and we are already seeing the end of the tunnel. We have offers for all our youngsters Pedri, Balde, Gavi, Araujo... but we don't want to sell our stars."

MARCA previously reported that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) submitted a massive offer for the Spanish forward, which was turned down by the La Liga giants.

Catalans plan £20m Joao Cancelo move

Joao Cancelo

Barcelona believe that they can secure the services of Joao Cancelo for a reduced fee this summer, according to The Mirror. The Portuguese right-back is on loan at Camp Nou from Manchester City until the end of the season. Cancelo has been a hit with the Catalans so far, registering four goals and four assists from 32 outings across competitions.

The La Liga champions are pleased with his efforts and want him permanently at the club. The 29-year-old's contract with the Citizens runs until 2027 and prising him away won't be easy. However, with Cancelo eager to stay, Barcelona are confident that they can strike a deal for £20m this summer.

Joan Laporta remains coy on Ansu Fati future

Ansu Fati has blown hot and cold with Brighton

Joan Laporta has insisted that a decision on Ansu Fati's future will be taken at the end of this season. The Spanish forward was once considered the heir to Lionel Messi at Barcelona, and was even handed his iconic No. 10 shirt. However, Fati has failed to live up to expectations at Camp Nou, with injuries and poor form playing spoilsport.

The 21-year-old was shipped off to Brighton & Hove Albion last summer on loan and has endured an underwhelming season so far. Fati has appeared 23 times across competitions for the Seagulls, registering four goals and one assist. His future with the Catalans now remains up in the air.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Laporta added that the La Liga giants are keeping a close watch on Fati's performances at the Amex.

"Ansu is being followed by Bojan. You already know that Bojan, apart from dealing with the players who come from the quarry and who are in the first team dynamic but who are not yet making their debut but who do come up to train, also takes care of the players we have on loan," said Laporta.

He continued:

"To go see them, to talk to them, to see how they are. Araujo in Las Palmas, Ansu Fati, Lenglet… There are a series of players that he is following. Ansu had the injury, he has recovered, he has gone through a series of vicissitudes and we will see at the end of the season what is done. In principle he has to return by contract, but we’ll see, we’ll see.”

The Spaniard's contract with Barcelona expires in 2027.