Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans unlikely to sign Erling Haaland, club suffer Florian Wirtz blow, and more - April 16, 2024

Barcelona will host Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Tuesday, April 16, in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. Xavi's team have a slender 3-2 lead in the tie from the first leg.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are unlikely to complete a move for Erling Haaland next summer. Elsewhere, the club have suffered a setback in their plans to take Florian Wirtz to Camp Nou this year.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from April 16, 2024.

Barcelona unlikely to sign Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is wanted at Camp Nou.

Barcelona have balked at Manchester City's asking price for Erling Haaland, according to SPORT. The Norwegian is one of the most lethal strikers in the world right now and has been identified as a possible successor for Robert Lewandowski at Camp Nou.

Haaland has appeared 38 times across all competitions this season for the Citizens, registering 31 goals and six assists. The Catalans are hoping to prise him away to Camp Nou next summer.

The 23-year-old reportedly has a release clause in his contract which will get reduced next year. However, it now appears that the operation will still cost approximately €175m, while the player will also command a hefty salary. The La Liga giants no longer have the finances to script such a move and as such, have left the race for Haaland.

Catalans suffer Florian Wirtz blow

Florian Wirtz has admirers at Camp Nou

Barcelona have suffered a setback in their efforts to secure the services of Florian Wirtz this summer. According to Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro, the German midfielder will stay at the BayArena for another season. Wirtz has caught the imagination of the Catalans after playing a leading role in his club's Bundesliga triumph this season.

Speaking recently, as cited by Barca Universal, Carro also backed the 20-year-old to win the Ballon d'Or.

“I don’t want to compare players (if Wirtz is the German Pedri), but for me Wirtz is one of the best German players, if not the best. There are many good young players in his position at Barcelona, but for me it is clear that he is one of the favorites to win the Ballon d’Or in the future,” said Carro.

He continued:

"There is interest from many teams. But because of the relationship with his parents, their idea is to stay with us. In football you can’t plan for more than a year, but next season he will continue at Leverkusen."

Wirtz has appeared 41 times across all competitions for Leverkusen, registering 17 goals and 18 assists.

Fabrizio Romano shares an update on Xavi's future

Barcelona are likely to engage in further talks to convince Xavi to stay beyond this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish manager has already declared his decision to leave the club at the end of this season.

However, the Catalans have been in impressive form of late, prompting talk of a possible stay. Club president Joan Laporta is believed to be eager to keep Xavi at the Camp Nou.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the outcome of the situation will depend on the Spaniard.

“Joan Laporta has spoken about trying to change Xavi’s mind about leaving Barcelona at the end of the season, saying he feels the situation could still be open and that there will be further talks soon,” wrote Romano said.

He added:

“As I’ve said before, my understanding is that Laporta will insist to keep Xavi, he will wait until the end of the season and there will be more discussions to keep Xavi at Barca beyond this season and change his mind. Let’s see if Barca will be able to make it happen, it’s only up to Xavi…nothing else."

He concluded:

“Matteo Moretto has more on this in his column here – his information is that Xavi has no plans to change his mind and is still planning to leave, but let’s see what Barca can do to change the situation.”

Xavi will look to bolster his chances of winning the Champions League this year by getting the better of PSG on Tuesday.

