Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans want Jules Kounde exit, Tottenham not in talks for Mikayil Faye, and more - March 20, 2024

Barcelona are second in the La Liga table after 29 games this season, eight points adrift of leaders Real Madrid. Xavi's team next face Las Palmas at home on March 30.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are looking to cash in on Jules Kounde this summer. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur are not in talks to sign Mikayil Faye.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from March 20, 2024.

Barcelona want Jules Kounde exit, says journalist

Jules Kounde could be on his way this summer

Barcelona are planning to offload Jules Kounde this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The French defender has been a first-team regular this season, operating at center back as well as in a right-back role. However, the emergence of Pau Cubarsi has already raised doubts about his future.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs insisted that the Catalans will be tempted to offload Kounde as well as Raphinha this summer.

"Barcelona recently saw their annual spending limit cut by €66m to €204m, and their squad costs are currently around €400m. It’s difficult to predict who could be sold this summer until it’s clear who the new Barcelona manager is, even though Deco is already working towards the summer," wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

“Jules Kounde and Raphinha are clearly two sellable assets, but neither want to leave. It’s just a case of whether Barcelona’s hand is forced. Raphinha will certainly have some Saudi interest. Kounde is playing out of position at right back, and Barcelona have other centre-back options. 17-year-old Pau Cubarsi breaking through is potentially bad news for Kounde."

Jacobs added that Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are not actively looking to sign Kounde, but acknowledged that things could change in the summer.

“Chelsea are not currently looking at Kounde, despite originally vying with Barcelona in summer 2022 to sign him. PSG are prioritising Lille’s Leny Yoro, but if they fail in that pursuit then they could consider Kounde as an option," wrote Jacobs.

Kounde's contract with the La Liga champions runs until 2027.

Tottenham Hotspur not in talks for Mikayil Faye, says Fabrizio Romano

Tottenham Hotspur are not eyeing a move for Mikayil Faye, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Senegalese defender is highly regarded at Barcelona and was a wanted man in January.

The Catalans refused to let him go and are expected to receive more proposals come summer. Recent reports have suggested that Spurs are looking to sign the 19-year-old at the end of this season.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano brushed aside those rumours.

"staying with Barcelona transfer news, there has also been a story about Tottenham being interested in signing 19-year-old talent Mikayil Faye from the Catalan giants. However, I have no info on this so far – all I know is that OGC Nice and RC Lens wanted him last January, but so did Ajax and Girona,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“Let’s see who’s going to try in the summer but also, remember that Barca consider him a special talent.”

The La Liga giants are well-stocked at the back and could consider a move for Faye this year for a proper fee.

Fabrizio Romano opens up on Joao Felix situation

Joao Felix's future remains up in the air

Joao Felix has no future at Atletico Madrid, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Portuguese forward joined Barcelona on loan last summer and has done well so far. Felix has registered nine goals and five assists in 34 games across all competitions, including two in two games against his parent club in the league.

The Catalans are pleased with his efforts and would ideally like to keep the 24-year-old permanently at the club. Felix recently spoke about his struggles with Los Rojiblancos, insisting that the truth isn't out yet.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that there are issues behind the scenes between the player, the club and manager Diego Simeone.

"speaking after the latest game, Felix insisted that fans don’t know the truth about what happened with him in Madrid, so I thought I’d try to provide some insight into what he means," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"It’s about the relationship between Felix, the club, the manager…many issues that are an absolutely normal part of the game in elite football. It’s understandable but it’s also private stuff so it will be up to Joao or Atletico to mention that if and when they want to. In any case, I think it’s been clear since a long time now that the player has no future at Atletico Madrid.”

The La Liga champions' poor finances could pose a problem in their plans to keep Felix permanently at Camp Nou.