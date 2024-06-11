Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans want Stuttgart ace, Joao Felix wants to stay, and more - June 11, 2024

Barcelona are looking to improve their squad this summer after faltering in the 2023-24 season. The Catalans have already brought in Hansi Flick to help the club reclaim their glory days.

Meanwhile, the La Liga giants are interested in a Bundesliga midfielder. Elsewhere, Joao Felix wants to continue his stay at Camp Nou.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from June 11, 2024.

Barcelona want Angelo Stiller

Angelo Stiller

Barcelona have set their sights on Angelo Stiller, according to SPORT. The German defensive midfielder enjoyed a fruitful 2023-24 season with VfB Stuttgart.

Stiller registered one goal and six assists from 36 games across all competitions, helping the club finish second in the Bundesliga table. His efforts have apparently turned heads at Camp Nou.

New manager Hansi Flick is reportedly a fan of the 23-year-old and is pushing the club to sign him this summer. The Catalans are looking for a new pivot midfielder this year and Stiller has already shown that he could be a fine choice for the role.

Flick has worked with his countryman during his time at Bayern Munich and is looking to rekindle that relationship this year. The 23-year-old is under contract until 2027 and is likely to cost €25m, which makes him an affordable option for the La Liga giants.

Joao Felix wants to stay

Joao Felix

Joao Felix has reiterated his desire to stay with Barcelona. The Portuguese forward spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Camp Nou from Atletico Madrid. Felix registered 10 goals and six assists from 44 games across all competitions.

It was previously believed that the Catalans would consider his permanent stay at the club. However, the arrival of Hansi Flick as Xavi's replacement has thrown all earlier plans up in the air.

It is now unclear whether the German manager wants the Portuguese to be a part of his squad next season. Felix has always insisted that he would prefer to continue his association with the Blaugrana.

Speaking to Nude Project, the 24-year-old admitted that a permanent stay at the Camp Nou will depend on multiple factors.

"My plan is clear, I love Barcelona and I want and hope to stay. I am on loan. It does not depend on me. It depends on several factors. Let's see what happens. I promise I do not know," said Felix.

The 24-year-old is under contract at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium until 2029 but has a strained relationship with manager Diego Simeone. As such, Los Rojiblancos are likely to consider his departure this summer.

Pep Guardiola opens up on Bernardo Silva future

Bernardo Silva

Barcelona haven't submitted an offer for Bernardo Silva yet, according to Pep Guardiola. The Portuguese midfielder's future at Manchester City is subjected to speculation ahead of the summer.

Silva is under contract until 2026 and remains a key figure at the Etihad. The 29-year-old registered 11 goals and 10 assists from 49 outings across all competitions in the 2023-24 campaign. The Catalans are pleased with his efforts and apparently want him this summer.

The La Liga giants are looking for midfield reinforcements following an underwhelming campaign. Silva is a long-term target for the club, who could move for the player this year. The Portuguese reportedly has a £50m release clause in his contract.

However, speaking recently at the Legends Trophy, Guardiola added that City want him to stay.

"Barça has never called. There has been a lot of talk for years, but no one has called us. I hope he stays (at Manchester City). He is a fundamental player for us, a gem of a player, as a person. If you want a player, you have to call him, and it hasn’t happened,” said Guardiola.

Recent reports have suggested that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also eyeing the Portuguese with interest.

