Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans yet to submit Federico Chiesa bid, club retain Rafael Leao interest, and more - August 26, 2024

Barcelona have started the season with a bang, picking up two wins on the run. Hansi Flick's team next face Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio de Vallecas on Tuesday, August 27, in La Liga.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are yet to follow up their interest in Federico Chiesa with a concrete bid. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants haven't given up on a move for Rafael Leao this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 26, 2024.

Barcelona yet to submit Federico Chiesa bid, says Fabrizio Romano

Federico Chiesa

Barcelona are yet to submit an official offer for Federico Chiesa this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Catalans remain keen to add more bite to their attack before the end of the transfer window.

Trending

So far, Hansi Flick has added just Dani Olmo to his roster and a new forward remains high on his agenda. The La Liga giants were hot on the heels of Nico Williams earlier this summer, but the 22-year-old is now expected to stay with Athletic Bilbao for at least another season.

Recent reports have suggested that Barcelona have identified Chiesa as an alternative to the Spaniard. The Italian forward is coming off a decent campaign with Juventus, scoring 10 goals and setting up three goals from 37 games across competitions.

However, the 26-year-old's contract at Turin expires in 2025 and he hasn't been offered a new deal yet. It is believed that the player is no longer in new manager Thiago Motta's plans and the Catalans are ready to take him to Camp Nou. Romano added that while an official offer is pending, the Spanish giants are in touch with Chiesa's camp to discuss a deal.

Catalans retain Rafael Leao interest

Rafael Leao

Barcelona have retained their interest in Rafael Leao, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Portuguese forward is coming off an impressive 2023/24 campaign with AC Milan, registering 15 goals and 14 assists from 47 games across competitions.

His efforts have apparently earned him admirers at Camp Nou, where a new attacker is the need of the hour. Recent reports have suggested that the Rossoneri have no desire to let the 25-year-old leave this year.

Leao is under contract at San Siro until 2028, so the Italian giants are under no pressure to cash in on him. However, that hasn't stopped the Catalans from sniffing around.

The La Liga giants' poor financial situation makes a move extremely difficult to complete this year. However, Barcelona are willing to wait until the final day of the summer to see if an opportunity arises.

Barcelona eyeing Marc Pubill

Marc Pubill

Barcelona have set their sights on Marc Pubill to address their right-back conundrum, according to Carrusel Deportivo. The Catalans were eager to bring Joao Cancelo back this summer following an impressive time on loan last season.

The Portuguese registered four goals and five assists from 42 games across competitions. He is no longer part of plans at the Etihad and is apparently eager to return to Camp Nou before the end of the transfer window.

However, Manchester City's steep asking price has all but closed that door. Hansi Flick has put his trust in Jules Kounde for the job this season, but needs a proper backup to the Frenchman.

Youngster Hector Fort operated in the position in pre-season, but has failed to convince the German manager. Pubill has emerged as an option following an impressive run with Almeria. With his club relegated from La Liga last season, the 21-year-old could be open to a move this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback